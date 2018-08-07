Viewers got a very specific picture of who Bachelorette contestant Chris during Becca's season. And they didn't really like him. Chris went from middle of the road contestant to an overbearing, jealous suitor when he suddenly decided he wasn't getting enough attention and showed up at Becca's hotel for some one-on-one time. She sent him home after that, and now Chris is looking to reinvent his image and find love on Bachelor in Paradise. The spinoff show will give fans a closer look at how this contestant behaves when there are multiple women around to date and he can have all the time in the world with them. But as for his real life outside of the show, what is Chris' job off Bachelor In Paradise?

His ABC bio listed him as the vague "Sales Trainer," stating that he comes from a long line of "successful entrepreneurs that retired in their 40s, and he's determined to do the same!" He already owns his own company, so he's certainly on his way to doing just that. According to his LinkedIn profile, Chris is the CEO and founder of Dominant Sales Training. It's a company that offers "coaching, mentoring, guidance" to sales associates and companies via a specialized training program developed by Chris. Before founding DST in 2017, Chris worked as a senior sales training manager at Market Traders Institute for nearly six years. So, he knows what he's doing when it comes to sales.

Paul Hebert/ABC

But, can he sell his new and improved self to skeptical Bachelorette viewers? Possibly, mostly because he made the important first step of totally and completely apologizing for everything that happened on Becca's season. In a lengthy Instagram caption posted following his exit from the series, Chris promised he wasn't going to excuse anything that happened and that he totally understands that his behavior was inappropriate. "I take full responsibility for my actions on the show. I spiraled down and let my emotions get the best of me. To put it best, I failed," he wrote. He continued:

"Now that this journey has come to an end, I can only move forward and learn from my mistakes. I can now say goodbye to this journey knowing there’s a positive in all of this and it’s knowing I can become a better version of myself, which is something I’m extremely grateful for."

You can read the full 400-word apology here. Perhaps he was just trying to save face knowing he'd be going on another reality show and wanting viewers to give him a break, but if he's being sincere it will make watching his time on BiP a little easier.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Fortunately, that climate is definitely more relaxed than The Bachelorette, since you're not all competing for one person. Plus, you're living with your co-stars so you can spend as much time with them as you want. No need to get jealous of your lack of one-on-one time and storm into someone's hotel room, if you know what I mean.

In any case, Chris seems excited to start fresh on he summer spinoff, posting an Instagram of his BiP entrance with the following joke-y caption:

@chrisbharrison: Chris you have one job this summer here in Paradise, don’t go crazy.

ME: Say no more

And, he may have even found love if this cuddly pic with Kendall from Arie's season is to be believed.

So, it seems all's well that ends well for Chris. He's got the business, the strong learning lesson, and now, possibly, the girl.