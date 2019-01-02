Whether you're the kind of person who lives for workout clothes to hit the gym or to simply lounge around in, there's one thing everyone can agree on: stretchiness matters. The need for some extra wiggle room is why eco-friendly brand Girlfriend Collective extended its leggings size range to serve up to a size 6X. As RuPaul would say, "Can I get an Amen?"

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the brand, Girlfriend Collective is dedicated to sustainability within fashion. All of its products are designed from a variety of recycled plastics, and now the brand is aiming to become even more progressive than it was when it launched in 2016.

When the brand's leggings were first released, they ranged from sizes XS-3X and bra sizes XS-XL. Now even more fans can be a part of the Girl Collective mission as the new bras range from XS-3X and leggings now XS-6X. This is the energy needed in 2019, people.

What makes the brand unique is its ideals on sustainability. Every 25 plastic bottles that are recycled becomes one pair of Girlfriend Collective leggings. So while you're out on the treadmill getting your workout on, you'll also be helping to save the planet. It's quite the bang for your buck.

This is the best kind of news for ringing in a new year given that working out is always a top New Year's resolution.

Whether you rock leggings for a morning jog or to chill at home, durability is another important factor within athleisure, especially if you rub them out due to those insufferable chub rub moments. Thankfully, these leggings were put to the test. Before the brand launched its new size range for the public to purchase, the leggings were put to the ultimate test— a hiking trip.

According to Elle, the brand hosted its first-ever "Hike and Hang", where nine customers of all different body types set out to experiment while wearing the product at Denny Creek Trails in Washington.

If you're looking to save the planet in a new uniform, here are some of the best picks from the brand.

Rose Quartz High-Rise Leggings

Being one of many fan favorites, the rose quartz shade in the brand's High-Rise Legging is finally restocked and, of course, comes in the new extended sizes.

Topanga Bra

Think of Girlfriend Collective's Topanga bra as a cross between a sports bra and a crop top. This piece is a high-neck styled bra with adjustable criss cross criss-cross straps so you're tucked in tightly. It comes in shades Ivory, Midnight, Smoke, Red Ochre, Black, and Indigo.

Paloma Bra

According to the product description, the Paloma bras are made for medium to impact workouts, so they're designed with the best bra support in mind. With a classic racerback design, this is a bra to keep your jog under control.

Margot Wrap

Not only does the brand specialize in bras and leggings, but it also develops more fashion-forward pieces. Items like this Margo Wrap can take you from the gym to work and vice versa. You can get one in the above pebble shade, cherry red, or smokey gray.

Jane Tee

The site mentions that this cropped Jane Tee runs small, so go for one size up. This cotton top saves 682 gallons of water while also being breathable enough to wear while working up a sweat.

Girlfriend Collective is one brand sending several positive messages through its clothing, and hopefully by this year, even more brands will hop on this bandwagon.