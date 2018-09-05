Los Angeles basics brand American Apparel had a pretty spectacular fall from fashion grace a few years ago. But rather than rehash its very public past, let's look at the here and now. The brand is indeed back in action — and the American Apparel NUDES Collection is inclusive AF.

The range features nine shades of nude-toned basics across six styles and these nudes represent a wide variety of skin tones. What is nude to one person is not nude to another — based on what their eyes see, their personal experience, and their warm or cool undertones. The notion of nude is an incredibly unique and subjective experience based on an individual's own skin.

For far too long, the fashion and beauty industries labeled light skin tones as "nude." It was a concept that completely ignored and disregarded darker-skinned people and their ideas of what nude is!

American Apparel's diverse NUDES collection understands that not all nudes are created equal. Not. Even. Close.

In a further display of inclusivity, the brand's lookbook and campaign imagery feature models of all backgrounds, shapes, and sizes. It is indeed a beautiful thing to see this sort of vast representation in an ad campaign.

As Hypebae reports, cult fave American Apparel cuts and silhouettes are available in the NUDES series. Sizes start at XS and go up to XXL.

If you are looking to add some layering basics that are similar to your skin tone to your wardrobe this coming fall and winter, you should check out these American Apparel selections.

Nude is not one tone. Nude is many tones. Nude is all of us. These shots look like everyday life and everyday people. The brand held an open casting call for the models and the results and the images speak for themselves.

While there are way more than nine tones of nude, this collection really does speak to a wide array of women. Perhaps American Apparel will continue to expand with even more nude tones. More importantly, maybe the brand will inspire its peers to follow (body)suit.

This image is a powerful one. It shows off the many perceptions of nude. Aren't the models all absolutely stunning?

The level of representation in this campaign is breathtaking.

This campaign and these pieces are further proof that inclusivity is becoming the standard in fashion. It's not a trend. It's not fleeting. It's what every brand needs to offer its customers.

Diversity is always a do in fashion. If you can't pull your eyes away from these images, that's a totally understandable and acceptable reaction. In addition to this collection and its accompanying campaign spotlighting diversity, it's also a reminder that American Apparel still exists.

The NUDE Shop offers the Jersey Invisi-Thong, the Deep Cut Bodysuit, the Cross V Bodysuit, the Jersey Hot Short, the Jersey Crossback Bra, and the Halter Bodysuit cuts. The pieces start as low as $6 and go as high as $26.

Go ahead and bulk up your basics wardrobe with American Apparel's NUDES.