While love is in the air, so are the scents coming from the shelves of the Bath & Body aisles. The one-stop-shop for all things self-care is coming through with a whole lot of love bites. Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day collection is here and it comes equipped with a whopping 300 products to help you wind down and treat yourself.

There’s a lot to be unpacked in this collection, so if you think your nose can pedal through the candle section alone, you’re a real one. From rose scented body wash to 3-wick watermelon lemonade candles to black cherry merlot hand wash, there’s a fragrance somewhere in this collection that you’ll want consuming all of your senses.

Whether or not you fully admit to being a mall rat in your teens, there’s a high chance you still can't pass up a quick stop to Bath & Body Works, even if only to wash your hands in the sink.

Since the brand recently added new products like lip masks, hair masks, even dry shampoos, the V-Day versions are setting self care lovers up for a blissful bathe.

If you're ready to fall nose first into this collection, here are some of the best picks.

Body Wash & Foam Bath

Get your skin smelling great without totally stripping away moisture with rose oil to inspire self confidence and vanilla absolute to relax your muscles in this aromatherapy blend.

Lip Mask

Winter is the time when your lips are in constant need of nourishment. Say goodbye to cracked lips with this hyaluronic acid-infused lip mask to keep your lips plump, puckered, and soft.

3-Wick Candle

You don't go to Bath & Body Works without taking a whiff od the candle selection, and this rose water & ivy scent is powerful enough to fill a room for up to 45 hours.

Bath Fizzy

Many can agree that while showers are quick and easy, you don't get the same fun that comes with a bath and some fizz. This one from Bath & Body Works features aromas of almond oil and vanilla absolute in this shea-made bath fizzy.

Cosmetic Bag Gift Set

If you happen to be celebrating Galentine's with your closest friends, consider bringing this A Thousand Wishes gift set that includes a blend of sparkling champagne, crystal peonies, and almond crème.

Watermelon Peel Off Face Mask

For your next self care Sunday, this peel mask will work its magic to help brighten up your face for a natural even tone while you sniff at its watermelon-infused scent.

Shea Body Cream

This shea and cocoa butter body cream will be all that glitters in your bathroom cabinet. With a lot of moisture and a blend of sandlewood musk and radiant amber, this makes for a delicious body cream.

One In A Million Super Smooth Body Lotion

Stepping out of the shower just to apply hints of jasmine extract and white gardenia will make this your go-to lotion. It'll be a surefire way to put an early spring in your step.

Room Spray

Don't every spray another spitz of perfume again, because Bath & Body Works brings fans its new room spray. Made to last for hours, guests will be hit with scents of black raspberry, cherry, and merlot.

Fragrance Mist

This Kaleidoscope Mist brings out the best of your natural scent. With aloe, cedarwood, and pink pepper, this may be the perfect mist that won't overwhelm you, or your neighbors.

Lavender Shower Steamer

Not every self care enthusiast has the time for a full on bath, but that doesn't mean you can't get beautiful scents from a shower. Drench this shower steamer under your shower hear to be overcome by notes of lavender, amber, and jasmine.

Regardless of if you've got a significant other, you may still want to spend some time with yourself on Valentine's Day dipping and dabbling into these sweet-smelling products.