Hit beauty retailer Beauty Bay has released its very first own-brand makeup collection named Everything You Need, or EYN. The back-to-basics line features a curated selection of products that'll help you re-start and re-boot your kit for 2019. So what's in the Beauty Bay EYN collection, and how can you buy it?

Well, the retailer has focused on palettes and brushes for its first drop, and will be releasing more and more products in coming months. Available to buy now, there are three palettes in different colour ways, all of which come in two different sizes (with either 9 or 16 shades) and in three different finishes (matte, metallic and mixed). The palettes are:

Fiery – "featuring flaming reds, oranges and golds. Everything you need for day and night looks."

Berry – "A combination of deep purples, sparkly lilacs and rich metallics. Everything you need to build subtle to bold and smoky."

Bright – "With shades of electric blue, lime green and shimmering purples. This is the ultimate colour spectrum collection."

The brush sets are just as covetable, with three different options:

Prism – "A 12-piece travel brush set with eye catching rainbow holographic handles."

Eye Wonder – "A 12-piece travel eye brush set for flawless eye looks."

Rose Gold Glam – "18 face and eye brushes to become your go-to beauty necessity."

The best bit about the collection is the price point. It begins at £8 and nothing is out of reach for most, meaning it's budget friendly.

While this line is super exciting and I can't wait to see what comes next, there's so much in addition that Beauty Bay has to offer, including its array of amazing brands (think Anastasia Beverly Hills, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, and Lime Crime). Here is my pick of the coolest products on Beauty Bay right now:

Wet'n'wild Highlighting Palette £12.50 Beauty Bay The perfect highlighting quad for a great price, this contains four varying shades and will only set you back £12.50. And they're all super buttery soft and blendable.

Fairydrops Cat Liner £6.25 Beauty Bay Pretty much the world's best mascara comes from FairyDrops, and their glossy black liner is just as impressive. And it's currently reduced!

Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip £19.20 Beauty Bay This matte liquid lipstick comes in a great range of shades from neutrals to brights and bolds. One of the very best formulas.

Shop the Beauty Bay Everything You Need collection at beautybay.com