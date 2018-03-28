Festival season is upon us — and the months long concert series is just as much about the wild looks attendees put together as it is the genre-spanning acts hitting the stage. Here to ensure that the spring/summer beauty beat is so on point, BH Cosmetics' Festival Collection is launching just as the fun begins.

Once festival season rolls around, beauty trends tend to get a tad predictable. Sparkly embellishments, colorful shadows, and all of the iridescent beauty products you can think of start flooding the scene as festival goers find dozens of ways to wear glitter any and everywhere. Basically, if your appearance doesn't look like something close to a glitter bomb exploding on a Lisa Frank trapper keeper, then you can't really call it a festival makeover.

That's why BH Cosmetics' newest collection is perfect for the summer music series. Launching a hoard of glitzy, colorful makeup, the brand known for 120-color shadow sets featuring every rainbow hue known to man clearly understands what festival beauty is all about. With a new palette, liquid eyeshadows, and a brush set wrapped in Coachella-inspired packaging, BH Cosmetics is giving music-loving beauty enthusiasts a dream collection.

Exactly one week before Coachella kicks off, the Weekend Festival Eyeshadow Palette will drop on BH Cosmetics' website on Apr. 6. The $18 shadow set, featuring 20 shades in varying finishes, is the star of the collection, as it's nearly impossible to look away from the super fun color family.

Even the shade names are spot on with the festival theme. "Palooza", "Boho", "Solstice", and "Electric" are just a few of the titles reminiscent of the eclectic fashion, hype tunes, and and warm weather that goes hand in hand with this iconic music season.

Swatches prove that every shade is a stunner. The purple, orange and magenta sunset hues could put you in a trance. Every shimmery and duochrome shadow twinkles against the skin like magical fairy dust. And that sparkly neon green is surely the stuff Coachella is made of.

It's not just what's inside the Weekend Festival palette that makes it worth ogling, though. The palette's exterior is just as enchanting as what's housed inside of it.

One glimpse of the palette and you'll instantly be transported to California's sunny Coachella locale. From the ferris wheel to the palm tree silhouettes to the sunset background, everything about the packaging screams party in the desert.

The new collection doesn't just stop at pretty palette. Fans of what BH is putting down are going to need the right tools to paint on their festival looks.

Enter: the Weekend Festival Brush Set. The 10-piece bundle of shaders, blenders, and dusters feature a color-blocked black and hot pink design. Also launching online on Apr. 6, the funky set retails for $24, a reasonable price for a complete set of face essentials.

Just in case you thought the festival offerings couldn't get any better, BH Cosmetics is chartering into new territory by introducing liquid eyeshadows, too. Selling for $7 each, these glimmering gems will be available on April 20.

Each of the six Eyelights shades are absolutely drool-worthy. Just picture the "Chill Pill" ocean blue topped with pearlescent glitter or the "Gal Pal" golden hue acting as the halo of a sultry smokey eye. There's just no denying that these liquid shimmers would make for such gorgeous summer looks.

A brand that has always offered some of the best products for such an affordable price, BH Cosmetics has been on plenty of beauty lovers' must-have lists for some time. Now that the brand has the ideal collection for Coachella, Lollapalooza, Afropunk, and every major music event, the masters of rainbow makeup will likely be on everyone's radar really soon.