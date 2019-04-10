What’s In Eloquii’s 2019 Bold Rush Spring Collection? There’s Bright Florals, Midi Dresses & LOTS of Ruffles
Fashion is improving every second to give plus size people the the same quality pieces as straight size people. When it comes to putting respect on plus size fashion, Eloquii’s new Bold Rush collection is a one-stop shop for all things cool and spring-ready. The whole collection is screams edgy looks for a resort staycation.
After offering up two already sick spring collaborations with designer Jason Wu and Rihanna's makeup artist Priscilla Ono, Eloquii threw fans for a loop launching a line of their own for the season. The brand posted the backstory of the (already available) collection to Instagram on April 9, naming the launch the aptly-named Bold Rush Collection.
“Inspired by the exuberance of the season,” Eloquii wrote in the caption, ”Our newest collection—Bold Rush— translates this freewheeling spirit into a riot of sunbaked colors, happy signature prints, and light fabrics that spell spring.”
Fans can expect plenty of free-flowing puff sleeve dresses, ruffled tank tops, and bold prints on equally attractive silhouettes. Plus, there's a plethora of funky colorful accessories to complement every look. The prices in the Bold Rush collection range from $15 to $154 and is already available on Eloquii’s website.
Take a peek at the best picks to get a bold rush from this fire spring collection.
Draped Sheath Dress
Draped Sheath Dress
$59.95
Eloquii
Florals are timeless print whenever spring rolls around, and this Draped Sheath Dress from Eloquii is proof. A pullover piece made of stretch knit fabric that features a front slit is made to be comfortable, but still sassy. Plus, fans can nab it for $60.
Bow Back Stripe Top
Bow Back Stripe Top
$49.95
Eloquii
The front of this Bow Back Stripe Top seems sweet until the wearer turns around to sport a V-shaped back cutout and a bow. With a open back pullover like this, who needs a jacket?
Bucket Bag
Resin Handle Bucket Bag
$49.95
Eloquii
One of the standout accessories in the Bold Rush collection is this bold hue of blue in Eloquii's Resin Handle Bucket Bag. The bag also has an extended crossbody strap and an extra back pocket for knick knacks.
Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress
Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress
$59.95
Eloquii
Fans of this scuba-made dress can purchase it in this yellow floral print, or in seven other solid colors. This brunch-perfect dress also comes in white, magenta, emerald, deep lilac, cranberry, navy, and black.
Flutter Sleeve Button Front Top
Flutter Sleeve Button Front Top
$49.95
Eloquii
Fashion lovers can make a statement with one of the ruffled pieces in this collection and Eloquii's Flutter Sleeve Button Front Top is a good place to start. One of the biggest statement pieces in this collection, the top is made of stretch fabric and features a flutter sleeve from front to back with button detailing down the middle.
Tie Neck Midi Dress
Tie Neck Midi Dress
$59.95
Eloquii
When spring comes in, so do colorful pieces like this Tie Neck Midi Dress. A classic A-line silhouette with lightweight medium stretch is sure to make fans of bold prints snap a picture in it. The dress also comes in three other prints and three solids including deep sapphire, pine trail, and black
High-Low Peplum Blazer
High-Low Peplum Blazer
$139
Eloquii
Making an entrance is easy when fans get ahold of this High-Low Peplum Blazer. This statement piece has a single hook closure in the front, and yes, it comes it black.
Ruffle Strap Maxi Dress
Ruffle Strap Maxi Dress
$99.95
Eloquii
For fashion risk-takers is this Ruffle Strap Maxi Dress. While the pullover dress is lightweight, it's also made of non-stretch woven fabric. Not all maxi dresses have cool prints like these, so snatch this baby up for $99.
With this collection, there's a bunch of ways plus size people can style these pieces together. When there are more cool options available to more sizes, everyone has a chance to flex fashionably.