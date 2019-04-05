Nothing makes fashion lovers more excited for warmer weather than bright-hued clothing. The Priscilla Ono x Eloquii collection that just dropped (offers sizes 14-28), however, will have plus size fashion babes jumping out of their desks for this collab because every single piece is a colorful banger.

Fans may know Priscilla Ono as Rihanna’s Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty. But now she’s helping Eloquii deliver more obscenely cute (and neon) looks in a 12-piece collection. Everything in the collection is color up the wazoo, from blue collared shirts and sheer pink moto jackets to a bright orange cargo dress.

According to a press release from Eloquii, the collection combines utilitarianism and feminine style with sheer fabrics, neon shades, and bold blues. Ono announced the news of the collection on April 4 in an Instagram post.

“My collab with @eloquii has been a dream to create over the past year,” Ono wrote. “Getting to design for sizes 14+ with a brand that knows FIT so well! And I had NO LIMITS! Something I’m so grateful for! I hope you enjoy this collection as much as I do."

Everything in the collection ranges from $59 to $129 and is already available on Eloquii’s website. If fashionistas are in the market for some super cool and colorful new pieces for spring, here are some of the best picks.

Sheer Bodysuit with Underwire

Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Sheer Bodysuit with Underwire $59.95 Eloquii Buy at Eloquii

This bodysuit only comes in this bright neon pink shade, but makes a statement nonetheless. There's a snap closure on the bottom of the sheer stretch fabric and also features underwire for extra support.

Sheer Collared Shirt

Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Sheer Collared Shirt $69.95 ELOQUII Buy at Eloquii

This blue sheer top is one of the bolder pieces where fans can also nab the matching colored pants as well. This airy top is made of a non-stretch sheer woven fabric and has a hidden button closure in the front to easily put on or off.

Utility Jumpsuit

Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Utility Jumpsuit $129.95 ELOQUII Buy at Eloquii

The only jumpsuit in the collection is also one of the most fire pieces. Some people say the devil is in the details, and the message rings true for the sleeves in this piece. While it's one of the more pricer pieces, it's definitely cute enough to be a splurge.

Belted Cargo Dress

Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Belted Cargo Dress $119.95 ELOQUII Buy at Eloquii

The Cargo Dress is by far one of Ono's brightest pieces in the collection. Never short of pockets, this dress features two side pockets along with another one on the left breast. Plus, this piece of cargo features a snap closure, so it's easy to get in and out of. Not to mention, the elastic cuffs really give this neon dream a super edgy look.

Sheer Moto Jacket

Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Sheer Moto Jacket $129.95 ELOQUII Buy at Eloquii

If fans have never had a sheer Moto jacket, this is the one to break in first. Ono's jacket, however, is still function meets fashion with two pockets— one makeup pocket with two compartments for a lipstick and compact and another zipper pocket on the left.

Cargo Pant Jogger with Belt

Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Cargo Pant Jogger with Belt $89.95 ELOQUII Buy at Eloquii

Fans can get these super cool joggers solo for $89 or add the matching blazer for another $89. These pants come with an elastic waistband as well as elastic cuffs at the ankles. The pink joggers get their utilitarian look with their 5-pocket detail, an adjustable belt, and a right side snap pocket.

Makeup Holder Belt Bag

Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Makeup Holder Belt Bag $79.95 ELOQUII Buy at Eloquii

The one standalone accessory in Ono's collection is her Makeup Holder Belt Bag that's available in sizes 10-28. Paying homage to her craft of face beating, the appropriately dubbed “Glam Pack's” unique reflective material creates an aurora borealis effect when the flash of a camera strikes.

Bright colors like the ones in Ono's collection could put a smile on anyone's face. Luckily for plus size peeps, it's a bright and shiny day for curvy fashion.