We've never been more aware of the fact that our wellness can be connected to self-care and our beauty routines. From using CBD in our face serum to aromatherapy and essential oils, there are so many ways to embrace wellness. Luckily for us, beauty retailer Feelunique has made finding a self care-strong beauty routine super easy with its latest launch. So what's in the Feelunique x Mind beauty box?

The Feelunique Treat Yourself Edit is designed with self care in mind. "Life can be stressful even on your best days, but a little TLC can relieve overwhelming tension and ease you into a better night’s sleep," the retailer explains. "Feelunique have curated a collection of beauty treats for the ultimate self-care ritual; products that help to find your happy place and relax your mind and body."

With this in mind, let's take a look at what is actually in the box:

Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 15ml

Origins High Potency Night-A-Mins 15ml

NEOM Tranquillity™ Scented Candle (Travel) 75g

Elemis Exotic Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml

Hello Jo Bright Eyes Jelly Eye Mask x 30 Pairs

Dr Botanicals Vanilla Chair & Amber Bath Bomb 200g

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 2.5ml

5 Ways to Wellbeing Flip Book designed by @stacieswift

Perhaps the best thing about buying this beauty box is that £3 goes of each sale will be donated to mental health charity Mind, who provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. The box retails at £30, with the products inside worth a whopping £90. All in all, it's a pretty good deal.

The Feelunique x Mind Treat Yourself Edit launches on 1 February 2019, and will be available to buy online at feelunique.com. In the mean time, take a look at these other stress-busting beauty products to ease anxiety and restore a sense of calm on the body and mind.

That said, if you are feeling particularly low, don't be afraid to seek out medical help. There are professionals there to help you and provide you with the support that you need.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. You can also reach out to Switchboard, the LGBT+ helpline, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on 0300 330 0630.