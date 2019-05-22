Nothing says summer quite like... Hidden Valley Ranch? The salad dressing brand has dropped an entire line of beach-ready apparel and accessories that's incredibly cute. Hidden Valley Ranch's summer merch line is currently available via the company's website and includes a bathing suit, swim trunks, a button down shirt, and a beach bag. The summer drop also features oceanside essentials, like towels, pool floats, and a water bottle that boasts the phrase "There's a chance this is ranch."

Everything in the summer collection is adorably kitschy. If you don't normally associate dressing and dips with, you know, your swimwear, Hidden Valley Ranch's new items will effectively change that perception. The collection is a one-stop shop for your next pool party and lets you show off your love for the zesty dressing.

These warm weather pieces are playful and join a merch assortment that already includes low key athleisure options like sweats, zip-up hoodies, tees, and dad hats that feature phrases like "Pizza & Veggies & Wings & Fries & Ranch."

Below are the best offerings from the summer ranch range. If you wear the swimsuit or the bottoms to the beach, a BBQ, picnic, or any other summer shindig, they'll be instant conversation starters.

1. Hidden Valley Ranch Women's One Piece Swimsuit

Hidden Valley Ranch Women's One Piece Swimsuit $50 Hidden Valley Buy At Hidden Valley

The moss green swimsuit comes in sizes S through 2XL (the brand recommends sizing up.) It cuts high on the leg and dips low in the back, so it's super trendy. You will basically want to live in this bathing suit every time you hit the surf and sand from now through Labor Day.

2. Hidden Valley Ranch Men's Swim Trunks

Hidden Valley Ranch Men's Swim Trunks $50 Hidden Valley Buy At Hidden Valley

The men's trunks feature slices of pizza and bottles of salad dressing — because of course they do. They also come in sizes S to 2XL and have a side pocket. You can totally rock these while playing volleyball, while grilling some veggie burgers and hot dogs on the Fourth of July, or while taking a dip in your above-ground pool.

3. Hidden Valley Ranch & Pizza Shirt

Hidden Valley Ranch & Pizza Shirt $45 Hidden Valley Buy At Hidden Valley

This is the epitome of foodie casual. The button down shirt comes in sizes S through 2XL and also features the same pizza slices and dressing bottles as the trunks. It can be worn unbuttoned as a cover up or paired with capri leggings or board shorts. It avails itself of so many styling options for whoever wants to wear it.

4. Hidden Valley Ranch Beach Tote

Hidden Valley Ranch Beach Tote $25 Hidden Valley Buy At Hidden Valley

The canvas sack with green handles and a giant Hidden Valley bottle, says it all — literally. Either you love it or you really love it. If you fall into the "really love it" category, you can carry all your beach basics, from sunblock to water to a book to sunglasses to lip balm, in this roomy tote.

5. Hidden Valley Ranch Beach Towel

Hidden Valley Ranch Beach Towel $30 Hidden Valley Buy At Hidden Valley

Bum Out Alert — the towel is currently sold out. So check back for a re-stock since you totally need to match your tote to your towel.