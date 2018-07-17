What's In Hot Topic's Destination Disney Collection? It's A Modern Twist To Your Favorite Princess Looks
There is nothing more iconic than Disney. The characters have a special place in just about everyone's hearts, but not everyone likes them on their clothing. Until now. Hot Topic's Destination Disney Collection takes iconic princess looks and makes them wearable. Not just wearable for Disney lovers, but for every single person.
This is the collection that all modern princesses have been waiting for. Say goodbye to the days of frilly skirts and tiaras, because this collection is for you to wear to work, out with friends, or any other day of the week. Each outfit was inspired by Mulan, Tiana, Ariel, Moana, and Jasmine, but without all the gimmicks. Think: navy green denim, crop tops, and joggers.
According to Hello Giggles, the Destination Disney Collection was created by the winners of the 2017 Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con. Grace Duval, Lindsay Orndorff, and Rose Ivy spent a full year coming up with the collection, and you can now buy all of the items for less than $100 each. Pinch yourself, because this is not a Disney-lover's dream.
The line was an attempt to "take inspiration from dan-favorite Disney Heroines and their character strengths. The collection is a modern, unique spin on each Disney heroine's outfit as seen in their respective animated feature films," according to Hello Giggles.
It's safe to say that they did their job. The collection is exactly what the the princesses would look like, if they walked out of the scree and into 2018. You can shop the entire collection, filled with accessories, clothing, and even a few beauty items, right not on the Hot Topic website. The line even includes plus sized items, so that almost every Disney lover can get involved.
This line won't be available at Hot Topic forever, so you might want to grab your wallets now. Here are some of the most masterfully created items, so you can see just how wearable the collection is.
1. Princess Jasmine Crop Top
Forget all of those Princess Jasmine crop tops that look all too gimmicky. This is a top that you can easily wear any day of the week, and still have a little bit of Disney with you. There's even a pair of matching pants, if you're looking to go full Disney.
2. Hay Hay Bag
Okay, so this isn't the most subtle accessory ever, but you definitely need this in your life. Although there are plenty of looks for the princess, the sidekick definitely deserves a spot in your wardrobe.
3. Ariel Smocked Seashell Top
This top screams summer more than it screams Disney, which is god for your wardrobe. Bonus points that it's also super stretchy, which likely means that it's comfortable as well.
4. Moana Skirt
Elastic waist, pockets, and a print that's inspired by a princess? Yes, please. It's super comfy and real Disney lovers will be able to know that this is was inspired by Moana without having to have any of the characters on it.
5. Dinglehopper Makeup Brushes
Every Disney fan needs a dinglehopper or two in his or her collection. This isn't a wearable piece of the collection, but the fork-shaped makeup brushes are just too adorable not to shop.
6. Tangle Ombré Dress
Nothing says, "live your dreams" quite like this dress — literally. The pink and purple dress has the most subtle, but inspiring design without being overly Disney.
7. Ariel "Ready To Stand" Pants
The patch on the back of these pants completely makes the design. Green might not be the most practical color, but this message is well worth the buy.
Not all princesses wear dresses, and this collection proves it.