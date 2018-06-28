Fourth of July is almost here, which means one thing — it's time to pull out that red lipstick. You know, so you can celebrate the US of A in style. There are a few items you might not be thinking of though. Thankfully, Milk Makeup's Firewerk Set has everything you need for Independence Day beauty look — and a

Just like fireworks, the Fourth of July is the tim to be a little extra. No, that doesn't mean pile on the makeup. It just means amping up the colors a bit. The Firewerk Set gives you everything that you need to do that. The Milk Makeup set includes the brand's Lip Color in O.G. Red, Mini Glitter Stick, and Tattoo Stamp in Star. Aka a little red, white, and stars for you to rock.

As quirky as the set may sound, the makeup look created from the products is super wearable. Plus you'll be able to wear them all individually throughout the year.

The Firewerk Set is available right now on the Milk makeup website for $30. That's $10 per item for two full-sized products and one mini. Considering the lipstick along is $22 on the Sephoa website, this is one heck of a deal on makeup.

If all of that isn't enough to get you to buy, there are some added perks. Every single one of the makeup items is vegan, talc-free, and cruelty free. While the set doesn't currently have any reviews on the website, all of the individual products are rated high on the site. Basically, you're pretty much guaranteed to love this.

Just in case you're still not ready to buy, here's a list of every single item in the set. Be warned though, once you get an up-close view, you're going to want it all.

1. Lip Color in O.G. Red

Milk Makeup Lip Color in O.G. Red $22 Milk Makeup This full sized ip color is all about getting that true, American Flag red. You'll get a full-size, so you can rock the O.G. shade for the entire year too. According to the product description, the product has 30 percent pigment, as opposed to the traditional 8 to 10 percent, so you can get color on one swipe. It's also made with with shea butter, coconut oil, and grapefruit peel oil to get super soft lips. Buy Now

2. Tattoo Stamp in Star

Milk Makeup Tattoo Stamp in Star $12 Milk Makeup How fun is this?! All you have to do is lift the lid and stamp on your skin to get a temporary tattoo. Because nothing is better than getting a super trendy, Instagram-worthy tattoo that only lasts as long as the holiday. It's made with vitamin e and sunflower oil, so it's way more safe for your skin, too. If this isn't the tattoo for you, you can also choose from a smiley face, x, peace sign, heart, and ying yang. Buy Now

3. Mini Glitter Stick

Milk Makeup Mini Glitter Stick $14 Milk Makeup You can buy this in mini or full-sized item on the website. The color is called Techno and comes off in a "rainbow glitter," according to the website. It's currently got a four-star review on the website, too. Of course, the mini will last you for way longer than the holiday. Buying it in the kit will save you money and give you a good taste of the product before you buy full-sized. Buy Now

Whether you're buying this for the holiday or just looking to get a great deal, you really can't go wrong. There's so much bang for your buck inside this bundle. Not to mention that they look great together or worn on their own. Now that is a reason to celebrate.