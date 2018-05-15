NARS Orgasm — a peachy and golden pink shade that looks good on pretty much everyone — is a cult fave. A NARS Orgasm collection for Summer 2018 is on deck and it could be the shade's best transformation to date.

Over the years, the brand as issued anniversary editions and other Orgasm-themed collections, featuring lipstick, lip gloss, nail polish, an illuminator, liquid blush, and more. The hue is that beloved. It is easily reinvented across products and allows for a sweet, "I just saw my crush!" flush. You can wear Orgasm products on multiple features at once and look coordinated but never overly matchy matchy.

At first, a 30-second, supremely steamy, and noir-ish video promoting the new items hinted at a loose powder, which the user/model applied all over her décolletage. We also saw a super glossy lip balm in stick form, along with blush. There's always a blush compact in these ranges since Orgasm adds the most flawless highlight to cheeks.

The saucy and suggestive promo spot closed with a question NARS usually asks — what makes you blush? You can swipe the blush and/or loose powder on cheeks, on cleavage, along temples, or any part of your beauty that's ISO a little shimmer. Orgasm gives skin that slightly sun-kissed, lit-from-within glow.

You can even use a small brush to dot some Orgasm along your Cupid's Bow. It's such a versatile and universal shade in any form. NARS teased this video on its official Insta.

The brand then followed up with an illuminated image of the collection, which confirmed that the suite of products will soon cruise into your local Sephora and on Sephora.com without sharing an exact date. The official collection features the Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm, Orgasm Illuminating Loose Powder, and the Limited Edition Orgasm Blush. Go ahead and take it all in. Kudos to the brand for consistently finding ways to reinvent its hero product.

Bustle reached out to NARS PR reps for further intel on this collection, including exact drop dates and prices.

As you can also see from this screen grab from the promo video, this version of the Orgasm blush has the brand's name stamped into the powder itself.

NARSissists are totally here for the video. They were vocal about the sultry self-exploration and innuendo, as well as the latest incarnations of the shade. One user even asked about an eyeshadow version of Orgasm. Now, there's an idea.

An Orgasm eye palette? That's quite an interesting suggestion. It could include variations of the color, along with additional textures and formulas. Are you listening, NARS?

Ultimately, it's the loose powder that looks like the most exiting product to play with. Glimmering, dipped-in-shimmer skin is a huge trend in Summer 2018. With this NARS particular Orgasm range, skin will give off a subtle, rose gold glow. This collection allows for a softer take on luminosity.

If you have not yet made the acquaintance of other Orgasm products, such as the liquid blush, let's fix that. It's truly a shade that works with any skin tone. It's certainly NARS' version of millennial pink.

The love that fans have for Orgasm is well-documented on Twitter. This user digs how it works as a highlighter on her darker skin tone.

The shade's name certainly lends itself to lots of double-entendre.

This simple tweet summed up all of the feels about the Summer 2018 NARS Orgasm collection.

Whatever make you blush is totally fine and acceptable. NARS Orgasm products are here to take that natural flush up a notch and to enhance your radiance.