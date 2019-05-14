Sun's out, fun's out — especially when it comes to fashion. Summer will be here in just a few weeks, and swimsuit season is upon us. To celebrate, Nasty Gal is launching Nasty Gal Swim, the brand's first swimwear collection expanding through size 20. Swim will be available for purchase on the Nasty Gal site beginning May 15. Now even more women will have access to stylish swimsuits and beachwear on the site.

Nasty Gal worked with model Tara Lynn to create the collection, and Lynn also appears in the campaign imagery. Swim is loaded with sleek silhouettes and chic cuts, and is comprised of separates, one-pieces, and cover-ups. The color options are expansive, including bright blue, sea-foam green, black, mauve, coral, silver python, and more.

Swim is all about versatility and variety as the assortment is meant to be mixed and matched. While you are perfectly within your sartorial rights to coordinate your tops and bottoms, you can easily pair two different colors and prints with these pieces.

You can truly put as much thought into your beach ensemble as you do your OOTD, thanks to Nasty Gal Swim. The collection is also affordable, with items starting as low as $20 and going as high as $50.

Caroline Sill, Director of Marketing for Nasty Gal, says that the collection had a very specific goal.

"Our aim was to ensure that the customer feels confident and empowered, and it was key to create a fashion-forward collection that personifies the confidence of a Nasty Gal customer," she tells Bustle exclusively via email. "We worked closely with Tara to make sure we covered her look, while trying to offer swimwear different than what's on the market in terms of cut and styling."

Swim pieces were carefully designed and constructed so the wearer can be cute and feel comfortable while having fun at a BBQ, catching waves in the ocean, or soaking up the sun while reading a good book next to the pool — while slathered in the proper amount of SPF, of course.

The collection is also all about the details. There are ruffle trims, single shoulder shapes, knotted ties, crisscross back straps, and more.

Some of the other styles are super modern, like the side tie bikini bottoms, while others, like a belted one piece or the high-waisted bottoms, are delightfully retro.

"The collection is all about being fashion-forward and empowering women to be their most authentic selves," the Tara Lynn states in the press release. "It's really important to look at yourself and focus on what's beautiful and unique about you. This collection is reflective of that."

Nasty Gal Swim is proof that you don't have sacrifice any of your fashion forward-ness or trade glamour for straight up functionality when it comes to swimwear.