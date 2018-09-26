There's a certain euphoria that accompanies an absolutely ace beauty deal or steal. Take the just-launched QVC Beauty Advent Calendar, for example. The collection features $285 worth of primo products from prestige brands for just $65. There are 24 "must own" products in the assortment and brands participating in the promotion include Kate Somerville, IT Cosmetics, L'Occitane, Julep, Philosophy, and many others. That shakes out to less than $3 per product. There are creams, cleansers, masks, mascara, and much more.

Nope, that's not a typo. No, this not a joke. Yes, this deal is for real.

The QVC Beauty Advent Calendar is now available via the QVC site.

Here is the exact rundown of what's inside: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, LAVANILA The Healthy Fragrance, Kate Somerville ExfoliKate, Julep When Pencil Met Gel Eyeliner, Skinfix Foaming Oil Cleanser, WEN Cleansing Conditioners, IT Cosmetics Brow Power, Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream, Amazing Cosmetics Amazing Concealer, Doll 10 HydraGel Cream Balm, Vita Liberata Beauty Blur, and bareMinerals Mascara.

Wait, though. There's more, including NEST Black Tulip EDP, ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, James Read Gradual Tan Sleep Mask Tan Face, L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil, Obliphica Seaberry Hair Mask, philosophy amazing grace firming body emulsion, MineTan Coconut Super Dark Coffee Self Tan, Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar, LXMI Creme Du Nil, Sigma Beauty Brush Mat, and and Eyelash curler.

Courtesy of QVC

Behold.

Courtesy of QVC

Caring for your skin is always in. This collection provides all the tools that will keep your skin in tip-top shape.

Courtesy of QVC

The QVC Beauty Advent Calendar feels like a subscription box with full-sized offerings or the most deluxe samples ever. It also allows you to try out brands and spend some time with their products to test their efficacy and to see if you want to purchase them again or further items in the brand's suite. It's a win-win situation for anyone who grabs QVC Advent Cal.

Courtesy of QVC

You have several makeup and color choices in this Advent Calendar.

Courtesy of QVC

Oh! Here's the fine print. The WEN Cleansing Conditioner and Obliphica Seaberry Hair Mask options that are a part of the Advent Calendar will vary. So know that going in.

Courtesy of QVC

This collection is meets all of your self-care ritual needs and then some. May your lashes be lush and curled and your makeup brushes be clean and germ-free.

Courtesy of QVC

The QVC Advent Calendar is excellent for gifting. It won't break the bank and it takes the guesswork and time out of shopping for the skin care obsessive in your life. It's also perfectly acceptable to scoop up one of these sets for yourself.

Courtesy of QVC

If you happen to test drive one of the many — two dozen, actually — products and don't like it, you can always share the wealth and spread the love by passing it along to someone else. That makes the QVC Beauty Advent Calendar a gift that keeps on giving.