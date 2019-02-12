February is the dedicated month where both love and unapologetic Blackness meet. To celebrate the month of melanin, one of your go-to megastores is honoring Black beauty in a big way. This month, Target's February Beauty Boxes features brands made for and by the Black community.

Target is one retailer that's expanded its beauty and hair sections to be more inclusive, which is why including beauty brands such as Carol's Daughter, Nubian Heritage, The Lip Bar and more in this month's Beauty Box hits so close to home for so many beauty gurus.

Learning and understanding your curl pattern(s) and how your texture works with different ingredients automatically makes you a chemist of sorts and becomes a job in itself. The whole process makes finding the best products for thick textured hair can be difficult for the everyday naturalista who's just starting out on their natural hair journey. Thankfully, Target's curated this limited edition beauty box from over 100 brands favored by Black hair and beauty lovers, so your curly, coily mane is in safe hands.

Bustle spoke to Melissa Butler, CEO of The Lip Bar, who explained her excitement seeing so many Black-owned brands moving into big retailers.

"When I went into Target and saw the display commemorating the accomplishments of African Americans in the arts, it brought me such joy to be included in the bunch," she says.

If you're already antsy to get your hands on all these beautiful boxes made for melanin, here are your picks during the month of February.

Maxing & Relaxing Beauty Box

Target's Maxing & Relaxing Beauty Box consists of everything you need to treat yourself to soothing aromas. This box features a Coconut & Hibiscus Mud Mask Packet from SheaMoisture to give your skin a boost of moisture while the Almond Cookie Bar Soap from Carol's Daughter included in this box is used to exfoliate the skin during bathing.

In this beauty box, you'll also find a bottle of Coconut Shea Hand Cream from Eden Body Works with ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin to keep your hands soft for winter, and a lipstick from The Lip Bar in the shade Cosmo, a universal shade of deep shade red.

Recline & Unwind

The second February Beauty Box that you can cop from your local Target is this Recline & Unwind beauty box. This box comes equipped with four skin products, two of which include SheaMoisture's Fruit Fusion Shea Butter Lip Balm and its African Black Soap Face & Body Bar. In this box, you'll also find an Urban Skin RX 3-in-1 Even Tone Cleansing Bar to even out skin and clear up dark spots, and a set of Nubian Heritage's Coconut & Papaya Bath Bombs so you smell yummy after a hot bath.

Being Black and proud — and supporting Black-owned beauty brands — has never been this easy. Pick up a box for under $15 during the month of February at Target and find a new favorite product that celebrates your melanin.