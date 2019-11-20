Bustle

What's In The Alex Monroe x Great Ormond Street Peter Pan Collection?

By Rebecca Fearn
There are some jewellery collaborations that are so special, they deserve to be given all of the attention. And the latest is the partnership between beloved unique jewellers Alex Monroe and Great Ormond Street Children's Charity (GOSH). The heartwarming collection is inspired by Peter Pan, and the reasons behind this decision — as well as the pieces within the range — are nothing short of magical. So what's in the Alex Monroe x Great Ormond Street Peter Pan collaboration? Let's take a look.

Let's begin with an overview of the line as a whole, and the reasoning behind it. JM Barrie, the writer and creator of Peter Pan, first gave his rights in Peter Pan (a story which sees children persevere and dream) to Great Ormond Street Hospital in 1929, making 2019 the 90th anniversary of this decision. To celebrate this special partnership and connection, Alex Monroe is creating a jewellery collection which is limited edition and has a charitable twist to it.

In fact, £30 from every sale of the Peter Pan collection will be donated to GOSH charity, in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital, and the work they do there for sick children and their loved ones. Pretty amazing, huh?

The collection itself consists of bracelets, necklaces, and earrings and range in price from £105 to £480. There are ten designs (with some coming in a range of different finishes), which feature well-known Peter Pan symbols including crocodiles, clocks, hooks, and clouds. My personal favourites are the Little Cloud Hook Earrings, which are the most affordable of the bunch. Everything launches on 1 December 2019.

Here are my five top picks, including the adorable cloud earrings:

Little Cloud Hook Earrings
£105
|
Alex Monroe x GOSH
My favourite of the bunch, these little cuties are divine, and will remind you to always dream big!
Peter Pan Adventure Necklace
£450
|
Alex Monroe x GOSH
How gorgeous is this statement piece? It will look incredible worn alone, and could also be layered for even more impact.
Peter Pan Adventure Charm Bracelet
£240
|
Alex Monroe x GOSH
Made in gold and silver plated mix, this dainty charm bracelet is the perfect Christmas gift to find under the tree.
Tinker Bell Stud Drop Earrings
£180
|
Alex Monroe x GOSH
The prettiest pair of studs I ever did these, these are worth the £££ if you ask me.
Hook's Treasure Map Necklace
£360
|
Alex Monroe x GOSH
This adorable piece is also available in gold, depending on what you wear most.