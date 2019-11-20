There are some jewellery collaborations that are so special, they deserve to be given all of the attention. And the latest is the partnership between beloved unique jewellers Alex Monroe and Great Ormond Street Children's Charity (GOSH). The heartwarming collection is inspired by Peter Pan, and the reasons behind this decision — as well as the pieces within the range — are nothing short of magical. So what's in the Alex Monroe x Great Ormond Street Peter Pan collaboration? Let's take a look.

Let's begin with an overview of the line as a whole, and the reasoning behind it. JM Barrie, the writer and creator of Peter Pan, first gave his rights in Peter Pan (a story which sees children persevere and dream) to Great Ormond Street Hospital in 1929, making 2019 the 90th anniversary of this decision. To celebrate this special partnership and connection, Alex Monroe is creating a jewellery collection which is limited edition and has a charitable twist to it.

In fact, £30 from every sale of the Peter Pan collection will be donated to GOSH charity, in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital, and the work they do there for sick children and their loved ones. Pretty amazing, huh?

The collection itself consists of bracelets, necklaces, and earrings and range in price from £105 to £480. There are ten designs (with some coming in a range of different finishes), which feature well-known Peter Pan symbols including crocodiles, clocks, hooks, and clouds. My personal favourites are the Little Cloud Hook Earrings, which are the most affordable of the bunch. Everything launches on 1 December 2019.

Here are my five top picks, including the adorable cloud earrings: