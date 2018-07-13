It seems like every brand has a Disney collection these days — and that's hardly a complaint. Target is hawking cute accessories and clothes featuring the Mouse House, while TOMS dropped a line of Disney Princess footwear. MKT did a Mickey Mouse collab earlier this year. The Marc Jacobs x Disney Mickey Mouse Collection is small, super stylish, and a tad pricy since it's a prestige (and incredibly popular) brand.

Mickey Mouse is going high fashion and the pieces are super sophisticated with a distinct streetwear vibe. You can dress this apparel up or down. You can wear these pieces forever.

If you end up saving the cash to shell out for any of these items, you can and should consider these contemporary pieces an investment and something that you will wear over and over. If you grab the nearly $300, loose-fit dress and you rock it for years and to many occasions, it shakes out to just a few dollars per wear. It's all about perspective.

The collection celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday and also includes an oversized hoodie, a denim mini, and a denim jacket. It's only four pieces but they are all primo.

The graphics are super statement making and proudly announce your love for Mickey Mouse.

The best thing about the collection is its versatility. You can easily wear any of these Marc Jacobs x Disney items with stuff already in your closet. Add a delish dose of Mickey to your wardrobe.

The bold graphics have such a glorious graffiti vibe.

Here’s a rundown of all of the pieces in the special edition range.

1. Short Sleeve Dress

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Mickey Mouse Short Sleeve Dress $295 Mickey's instantly recognizable, smiling face is inverted on the front of this oversized black dress. Wear it with combat boots, flip flops, tights, leggings, or whatever you wish. The graphic carries over to the back, with Mickey's feet on the shoulder, and it's such an unexpected design touch. Buy Now

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

This dress has such a fun, bell-like shape. You can belt it to give a "fresh" update. Go with bare legs during the warm weather months or add tights and boots when it gets chilly.

2. Zip-Up Hoodie

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Mickey Mouse Zip-Up Hoodie $550 It's the ultimate in athleisure glam. The oversized hoodie functions almost like a dress. If you grab this, you could live in it and wear it with everything. How you style it is key, though! You can wear it daily with a variety of elements of your OOTD and still look different every single time. Wear it unzipped and change the vibe. Layer it under or over other pieces. The brand clearly had fun playing with the imaging as Mickey's face is on the back of this jacket. Buy Now

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

The view from the back truly demonstrates how cool this hoodie is. It's drapey and that silhouette adds another element of cool.

3. Denim Mini Skirt

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

The design team at Marc Jacobs put their own spin on the familiar Mickey Mouse imaging. He is inverted in most of the pieces and it's super playful.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

The light wash denim allows the Mickey graphics to stand out even more.

4. Denim Jacket

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Mickey Mouse Denim Jacket $550 The light wash denim jacket looks custom made by a graffiti artist. It's a sophisticated take on streetwear with a graffiti fashion energy. Buy Now

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Denim jackets had a moment in the '80s but they really cross generations and have become timeless. This oversized nature of this particular coat has a vintage vibe. But you could wear this for like two decades and it will always be stylish.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

The splashy graphics make a, well, splash.

Happy 90th birthday to Mickey Mouse. What better way to mark the occasion than with cool clothes? And psst! While we have you here, stroll down memory lane to peep the Minnie Mouse x New Balance kicks collection or the TOMS x Disney Princesscomfy shoe line.

There are many methods in which to get your Mickey Mouse on!