Accessories are the finishing touch to any outfit. You add a necklace, earrings, or a scarf to your ensemble and toss a bag over your shoulder — and your OOTD is both punched up and complete. Disney's new Coach accessories collection is further proof of this fashion fact. The range focuses on the animated animals that populate the Disney universe and the pieces will add some sartorial spunk to your outfits.

These beloved characters, such as Dumbo, the spotted dogs from 101 Dalmatians, Bambi, Thumper, and more, step into the spotlight with this cute and universally wearable collection. Other classic characters and storylines, such as Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland, also factor into the range.

The latest Disney Coach assortment includes pouches, clutches, camera bags, keychains, bag charms, totes, handbags, skinny scarves, and necklaces. It also features apparel, such as T-shirts and sweaters. It's also full of investment bags that you'll carry forever. Ultimately, the collection offers items that will pull your look together and a wealth of options for your wardrobe.

You can pair items featuring characters from different stories — like a Dumbo bag charm featuring the big-eared elephant on a 100 Dalmations bag. Conversely, you can pile on coordinated pieces that focus solely on one fairytale. It's beyond acceptable to deck yourself out in several of Coach's Bambi-themed accessories.

Disney's Coach collection is on sale now at the brand's website. There are 59 offerings listed but many are sold out. However, plenty of pieces that will add the right dose of Disney to any ensemble are still on sale.

Below are the eight killer articles from Coach's latest Disney drop. Prices range from as low as $20 for a sticker to as high as $895 for a prairie dress.

1. Dalmatian Wallet Clutch

Disney X Coach Callie Foldover Chain Clutch With Dalmatian $325 Coach Buy At Coach

This pebbled leather wallet/clutch hybrid will serve as your "go to" for a night out. It has slots for ID, credit cards, and cash, while the millennial pink shade and gold chain detail are on so on trend. That Dalmatian on the front, though. What a sassy little cutie.

2. Dumbo Bag Charm

Disney X Coach Jeweled Dumbo Bag Charm $85 Coach Buy At Coach

It's fun to accessorize an accessory. Attach this absolutely darling Dumbo charm to any handbag for some additional oomph. The charm is currently sold out so you'll need to wait for a restock. But it's worth it.

3. Thumper Tote

Disney X Coach Thumper Tote 42 With Graphic Animal Print $195 Coach Buy At Coach

Upgrade your ratty old canvas tote with this chic yet cute leather version featuring Thumper from the Bambi story. It's stylish, spacious, and perfect for carting your laptop or paperwork to and from.

4. Bambi Skinny Scarf

Disney X Coach Bambi Floral Print Skinny Scarf $95 Coach Buy At Coach

Skinny scarves were an '80s staple. They get a modern update courtesy of Disney and Coach. This silk scarf features the signature Coach logo on one side and a playful Bambi print on the other.

5. Dalmatian Kisslock Pouch

Disney X Coach Kisslock Frame Pouch With Disney Motif $175 Coach Buy At Coach

The petite puppy pouch looks like a vintage gem you'd find in a thrift shop. It's delightfully retro and can be used to store small valuables within your larger handbag. You can never be too organized or too fashionable.

6. Artistocats Hoodie

Disney X Coach Aristocats Oversized Hoodie $250 Coach Buy At Coach

The apparel in this drop is as adorable as the accessories. You can display your status as Disney diehard through this roomy hoodie featuring the Aristocats graphic. You can pair it with leather leggings or a denim mini skirt. The price makes it an investment piece but you can also live in it for several seasons over several years. It'll never go out of style.

7. Tinker Bell Varsity Jacket

Disney X Coach Reversible Varsity Jacket $650 Coach Buy At Coach

While the $650 price tag might seem a bit steep, this varsity jacket featuring Tinker Bell on the front panel is super versatile. It's reversible, stylish and classic, and has a satin finish. It also comes in sizes 0 through 10 and will avail itself of multi-season wear.

8. Dumbo Riley Bag

Disney X Coach Signature Riley With Embellished Dumbo $550 Coach Buy At Coach

The slender Riley bag is based on an archival 1970s style, per the product description on the Coach site. Riley has a deliciously quirky and vintage vibe, while the Dumbo graphic takes its uniqueness up a notch.

You can comb the Coach site to see which additional accessories and apparel are still available. If the item you want is out of stock, you can sign up to receive an email notification when the supply is replenished. You don't want to miss out since the latest Disney Coach drop is a wonderful of mashup of classic yet cute.