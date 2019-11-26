Bustle

What's In The Emma By Jane 2019 Festive Collection?

By Lollie King
Emma By Jane

It's party season, and we all know a Christmas outfit isn’t complete without a touch of sparkle. Luckily, jewellery brand Emma by Jane — who offer "delicate everyday jewellery with an edge" — is bringing out a new line just in time for Christmas 2019. But what's in the Emma by Jane festive collection?

Emma by Jane launched just three years ago by entrepreneur Emma Asple. "I wanted to create a brand that was high quality, long lasting and timeless fashion pieces but that was at a price point that women could treat themselves," Asple tells me. "I believe women work so hard and my favourite thing to do is treat myself, especially if I have achieved something I’m proud of."

Emma by Jane is more than just a jewellery brand, it's a celebration of female friendship and empowerment. Each item in the collection is named after one of Asple's female friends. "I lived with my best friend Emma for five years and we became sisters," Asple explains. "Emma once arrived at a party fully dressed in my accessories and someone said ‘ah you’re styled by Jane, like "Emma by Jane."' It is such a lovely ongoing and blossoming bond between two women and that is why I wanted the brand to be called Emma by Jane and why I name each piece after a woman in my life who has inspired Emma by Jane's new festive collection has a real Christmassy vibe without being too OTT. Think emerald greens, star designs and, of course, lots of gold. This collection has something for everyone, whether you prefer statement, chunky pieces or a more dainty look. Here are the must have items from the collection.

Amelie Double Hoop Earrings
£77.44
|
Emma By Jane
These lightweight hoops are perfect for the festive season if you’re looking for something quirky without going too bold.
Diana Ring
£79.22
|
Emma by Jane
If you're in the market for a statement piece to wear to a festive party, look no further. This has major Christmas vibes with the bright emerald. A must have.
Elidi Necklace
£114.82
|
Emma by Jane
This would make a pretty gorgeous gift because it can be personalised with any initial. If gold isn't the right fit, you can opt for the silver instead.
Elouise Hoops
£79.22
|
Emma by Jane
Take any outfit from drab to fab with these unique bejewelled hoops that with add a touch of sparkle.
Scarlett Gold Ring
£70.32
|
Emma by Jane
Without a doubt my favourite piece from the collection. It's slightly daintier than the traditional signet ring style and the addition of the gemstones takes it to a new level of glam.