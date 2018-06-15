Harry Potter is hotter than ever! No, that's not a "Daniel Radcliffe is all grown up and handsome AF!" reference, either! The beloved character, stories, and franchise continue to dominate pop culture — from the Broadway play to clothing. The new Torrid x Harry Potter clothing collection is magical, summer-friendly, seriously on sale, and has something for ever level of Hogwarts fandom — from the casual fan who has seen every movie in the theater to those who own all the books and can recite key passages at will!

If Harry Potter is your jam, then you need to whip our your wallet. There savings suggest some serious sorcery is going on.

The collection boasts crossbody bags, undies, swimsuits, leggings, rompers, and much, more more. All the prices are slashed to decent savings, too.

You can scoop up several pieces and satisfy the Harry Potter collector in you and pair them with things already in your closet. That's how to introduce a little magic into your wardrobe, affordably so, for the summer. You will pack just the right amount of Potter punch for your OOTD.

You have plenty of choices. So get to it.

1. Gryffindor Bag

You can carry all your summer essentials (lip balm, ID, and some cash) in this crossbody that announces your Potter-dom. The strap is removable so you can convert it into a clutch. #Versatile

2. Skater Swimsuit

You can be a wizard at the beach with this skater silhouette swimsuit. It's so cute and boasts lots of Potter vocab.

3. Blaze With A Blazer

School may be out for summer, but it's never too soon to prep for when it's time to go back! This velvet blazer has a school uniform "look," but it will dress up any jeans and tee combo on a chilly night.

4. Hipster Undies

You can totally be discreet and coy about your Harry Potter-ness by rocking these colorful crest panties. Soooo cute!

5. Marauder's Map Leggings

These high-waisted and stylized Potter print leggings are a conversation starter. Any true fan worth their salt will recognize what you got going on with your leggings, which BTW, are indeed pants.

6. Jean Shorts

Summer is pretty much here and you can rock these cut off, dark wash shorts featuring an array of Potter patches. You can pair these with any of the tees or tanks in this collection without looking overly matchy matchy. That's the beauty of this collection. Add flip flops or Chuck Taylors and boom! You've got a quintessential summer ensemble.

7. Tank Top

The graphic that defines this tank is dark, moody, and shows off the skyline.

8. Hufflepuff Suspender Skirt

This cute skirt with suspenders nods to the '90s with its shape and yellow and black grunge pattern. But it also displays your love of the Hufflepuff House. Wear it with pride.

9. Ravenclaw Suspender Skirt

If you are more of a House of Ravenclaw type, this blue and white checked suspender skirt is all your need in your life, in your closet, and on your person this summer. Yes, it has that cute, school uniform look. But it's so much more than that. If you pledge your allegiance to Ravenclaw, then you have to display that loyalty via your outfit. You can dress it up or down as you wish.

Go ahead and stock up on these Torrid x Harry Potter pieces. You can magically deck out your wardrobe this summer without going broke. You'll still have enough cash left over to buy ice cream cones every night — because #summer.