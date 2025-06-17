Style
Sydney Sweeney Embraced The Exposed Bra Trend In A Shiny Pink Mini
Once a Miu Miu girl, always a Miu Miu girl.
Sydney Sweeney is a Miu Miu girl through and through. The actor has a penchant for taking their preppy garments and wearing them in spicier ways, from pairing a $3,000 mini bag with a topless cardigan to donning $6,000 sequined underwear.
Sweeney, a Miu Miu brand ambassador, recently took a trip across the pond to attend the grand re-opening of the fashion house’s London flagship store. As usual, she put a spicy spin on her look by embracing the exposed bra trend.
Sydney’s Exposed Bra Mini
Naturally, Sweeney went to the grand re-opening in head-to-toe Miu Miu and added some frilly yet spicy twists. She donned a lingerie-inspired pink minidress, featuring shiny lamé fabric with a crinkled effect, and wore one strap off the shoulder to tease her black bra underneath.
She cinched her dress with a black leather belt and added a slew of other kitschy accessories, like wearing thigh-high gray socks under asymmetrical strappy ballet flats. She added some quiet luxury touches by donning a pair of black rectangular shades and wrapping a brown fur coat around her arms, wearing it as a cape.
She completed her look by carrying Miu Miu’s viral Arcadie bag in a black leather finish with gold hardware, which retails for $3,200.
Sydney’s Latest Miu Miu Look
Sweeney has proven her devotion to Miu Miu, even when she incorporates designs from other brands. Just a few days prior, she proudly represented the label during her Echo Valley press tour, attending a premiere after-party in an iridescent, pearl-hued gown with Miu Miu’s logo stamped in the center.
The column dress featured an ankle-length hem and sequined spaghetti straps that led to an intricate bust, featuring pink and transparent crystals, beads, and rhinestones arranged into shining floral appliqués.
She completed her look with matching metallic pointed-toe heels and two oversized studded rings on opposite hands, adding just the right amount of bling.