Sydney Sweeney is a Miu Miu girl through and through. The actor has a penchant for taking their preppy garments and wearing them in spicier ways, from pairing a $3,000 mini bag with a topless cardigan to donning $6,000 sequined underwear.

Sweeney, a Miu Miu brand ambassador, recently took a trip across the pond to attend the grand re-opening of the fashion house’s London flagship store. As usual, she put a spicy spin on her look by embracing the exposed bra trend.

Sydney’s Exposed Bra Mini

Naturally, Sweeney went to the grand re-opening in head-to-toe Miu Miu and added some frilly yet spicy twists. She donned a lingerie-inspired pink minidress, featuring shiny lamé fabric with a crinkled effect, and wore one strap off the shoulder to tease her black bra underneath.

She cinched her dress with a black leather belt and added a slew of other kitschy accessories, like wearing thigh-high gray socks under asymmetrical strappy ballet flats. She added some quiet luxury touches by donning a pair of black rectangular shades and wrapping a brown fur coat around her arms, wearing it as a cape.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed her look by carrying Miu Miu’s viral Arcadie bag in a black leather finish with gold hardware, which retails for $3,200.

Sydney’s Latest Miu Miu Look

Sweeney has proven her devotion to Miu Miu, even when she incorporates designs from other brands. Just a few days prior, she proudly represented the label during her Echo Valley press tour, attending a premiere after-party in an iridescent, pearl-hued gown with Miu Miu’s logo stamped in the center.

The column dress featured an ankle-length hem and sequined spaghetti straps that led to an intricate bust, featuring pink and transparent crystals, beads, and rhinestones arranged into shining floral appliqués.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She completed her look with matching metallic pointed-toe heels and two oversized studded rings on opposite hands, adding just the right amount of bling.