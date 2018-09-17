It's finally here. The Kylie Cosmetics x Jordyn Woods makeup collection, which has long been wanted by fans and teased by the two BFFs, has arrived. It's way more epic and expansive than you might have thought. The collection created by billionaire beauty bizzer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and her BFF Jordyn Woods is extensive and it's gorgeous — from the bronze packaging to the colors under the hood of the palettes and in the tubes. There are two massive surprises in this collab, as well.

The Kylie <3 Jordyn Collection arrives on Friday, Sept. 21. It cruises onto the brand's site and main sales platform at the usual 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT time slot. It will usher in the fall season with lots of autumn-appropriate shades and products.

There is a 12-pan eyeshadow palette that is full of orange, purple, copper, and neutral shimmers and mattes. There's a highlighter quad, a matte lipstick in a square case with each of their names, and two BRAND NEW formula lip glosses.

Noticeably absent from the Kylie x Jordyn range? A matte Lip Kit. There was hardly a hint of a matte liquid lippie in the social media reveals of the range.

That said, Jordyn does have a Velvet Lip Kit christened after her. Additionally, Jenner has confessed that she is working on a new Lip Kit formula for a shade named "Kylie." It's the "perfect nude" and features a liner that is slightly darker than the liquid lipstick. Perhaps Jenner wanted to keep the Jordyn collection Lip Kit-free so a new shade/formula/configuration doesn't overshadow these products. The entire collection is pictured above and there is nary a KLK. Either one doesn't exist or they've yet to share it.

The names of the products nod to their super close friendship, which Jenner has likened to that of sisters. Let's look at the rundown of products and some swatches, shall we?

There are animated images of both Jenner and Jordyn on the packaging.

Scroll through the image above for a better look at what's on deck.

The mini highlighter palette has so much shimmer you will be able to communicate with the satellites when wearing it.

The swatches glow, baby, glow.

That golden gloss, though. The High Gloss is a brand new formula that is debuting in this collection. A new gloss formula makes up for the Lip Kit lack.

These swatches demonstrate all of that mirror-like shine.

The campaign images are as gorgeous as the women who created the products.

Woods is slaying all day with her lip and lid looks.

Don't you want to slick all of these across your pucker at some point? You can mix and match if you want.

The shadow palette has such a vast array of colors you may not have been expecting or have thought to pair. Have at it, though. It's Kylie and Jordyn-approved.

It's amazing to see these two women celebrate their friendship by going into business together.

Check out the besties twining in their crystal-encrusted, nude ensembles. They really are quite a pair and Jenner labeled their friendship as both unmatchable and that of family. Aw! Don't smear your liner and mascara by shedding a tear of over that sweetness.

Woods also noted that they have been working on and editing their collection forever. Hey, when it's right, it's right. And the time is right.

ICYMI — here's the strawberry red Jordy Velvet Lip Kit.

Even though there does not appear to be a Lip Kit in this collection, the Kylie x Jordyn collab is gorgeous through and through.