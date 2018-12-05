Out of all the lingerie fashion shows to have walked a runway, the Savage X Fenty fashion show is definitely one that's stood out the most this year for its diverse casting. As if the Rihanna Navy couldn't get any bigger, Rihanna drops the Savage X Fenty holiday collection (offers size XS-3X). It's also kind of perfect timing to drop since cuffing season is in full swing and everyone's in need of some festive drip for the bedroom.

Rihanna had dropped hints earlier this week in an Instagram photo showing off a new lingerie piece from the new holiday collection an, as usual, looked fire. Now that the collection is finally here, you'll have to make some more room in your dresser for these new festive drawers.

While there's a lot of holiday undies that restrict you to the Yule Tide, this collection is still festive without the red and green jingle bell factor, making it wearable throughout the year. It's kind of refreshing to see this new collection donning a new includes a new denim print, some Brazilian-inspired embroidery, and even leopard lace.

Cuffing season may already be here, but you may just want these cute, naughty looks just to take pics in.

If you're not sure where to start in picking which panties and bras to thot it up in, here's some of out best picks.

Scattered Leopard Corset

You'll be seeing this print all over this new collection. This is the first corset Rih's made for the thick queens in addition to its smaller sizes and there's plenty of reason to get excited for it.

Jungle Embroidered Bandeau Bra

This is where some of that holiday cheer comes in. Savage X's Jungle embroidered bandeau makes this simple silhouette look anything but basic.

Chambray Bralette

The excitement in this Chambray Bralette is all in its details. Accordint to the site, it features a lace up front detail and a stretchy smock back. Who doesn't stan a little wiggle room for their girls.

Dotted Mesh Bralette

You may have several bralettes in your underwear drawer, but this pink floral one is probably already calling your name to add to cart.

Chiffon Romper

Denim is almost always a crowd pleaser and this chiffon denim print may be that casual around the house wear you're looking for on your day off.

Jungle Embroidered Garter Belt

If you're in the mood for something spicy with your holiday bae, this jungle embroidered garter belt definitely has some heat. Strap up with some tights and you may have the late night you've been waiting for.

Dotted Mesh Babydoll

A lil mesh baby doll never hurt nobody. The bra cups in this Blu Lagoon hue are made of mesh and the entire skirt has stretch lace to give those hips some room to breath.

Chambray Garter Skirt

To match the chambray bralettes, this cute chambray garter skirt is the playful frosty look you need in your panty drawer.

Scattered Leopard Hipster

If you're looking fro something more risqué, this scattered leopard hipster panty hides almost nothing from the imagination. Just try not to rip them if things get too exciting.

The holidays will be here before you know it and you'll need something slinky to slip into when you're ready to hanky panky. Rihanna's line is a good place to start as she will pretty much always have your back. And your boobs.