Celebrities are gifted swag bag at award shows. Now, beauty lovers, can score bags that are just as good thanks to the SEPHORiA 2019 gift bags. Attending the beauty festival by Sephora is going to be like getting a massive Christmas present from your favorite beauty retailer. Take that Oscar nominees.

If you don't remember SEPHORiA, the beauty event launched last year in honor of Sephora's 20th anniversary. Now, they're doing it again. The massive festival is essentially the Coachella of beauty. Attendees will be able to connect to brands and influencers in person thanks to both live and digital activations. Last year, the event featured everything from masterclasses offered by Fenty Beauty's Priscilla Ono to meetings with influencers and celebrities. The 2019 event will be no different with artists like Patrick Ta and brand owners like Glow Recipe's Christine Chang and Sarah Lee set to attend.

The 2019 SEPHORiA experience is scheduled for September 7 and 8 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Tickets are currently on sale at the event's website. General admission tickets retail for $80 while VIP tickets will cost you $350. Don't worry, regardless of which ticket you choose to purchase, you'll be guaranteed a SEPHORiA gift bag, and these bags are not some silly party favor. This is Sephora, we're talking about.

The $80 General Admission gift bag features a massive $250 worth of products. As for the VIP ticket holders, their gift bags will have $900 in beauty supplies. Talk about a return on investment, right?

Curious what's set to be in each bag? Here's the low down.

General Admission Gift Bag ($80 Ticket, $250 Gift Bag Value)

BITE BEAUTY Agave+ Daytime Vegan Lip Balm

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion – Original

Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner

MELT COSMETICS Ultra Matte Lipstick

Beautyblender blendercleanser solid

Huda Beauty Gemstones Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Ouai Hair Oil

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Mini

+ more!

VIP Gift Bag ($350 Ticket, $900 Gift Bag Value)

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Tarte Quench Hydrating Primer

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Mini

KAJA Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio

Natasha Denona Mini Star Eyeshadow Palette

Pat Mcgrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer 30ml

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer

KOSAS Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm

Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder – Peaches and Cream Collection

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Oil-In-Stick Lipstick

Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc 50ml

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

IT Cosmetics Brow Power Universal Brow Pencil

Gucci Bloom Hair Mist

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum

MAISON MARGIELA ‘REPLICA’ Beach Walk Rollerball

Sephora Collection Hot Line Brush Tip Liquid Liner

Jouer Cosmetics Essential Lip Enhancer Balm

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

+ more!

Whether you're headed to SEPHORiA to get a masterclass from Patrick Ta or visit with your favorite beauty brand, you'll be heading home with a gift bag sent from the beauty gods.