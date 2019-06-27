What a time to be alive in the beauty world, makeup geeks. As beauty brands lie awake at night ready to premiere their newest products to the public, Sephora just announced SEPHORiA is making a comeback. No, this is not a drill. The beauty hub will host another year of its interactive beauty experience and (here’s the kicker) over 60 brands are set to attend.

Nicknamed the Coachella of beauty, Sephora celebrated its 20th anniversary in Los Angeles in Sep. 2018 with a massive beauty festival. But rather than deprive makeup lovers of a one-time experience to revel in 20 years of the makeup hub, SEPHORiA is making a comeback.

The event is going to be massive, according to a Sephora press release, with over 60 brands on site to showcase products, hold master class sessions, beauty influencer meet and greets, and a plethora of photo ops. However, Sephora isn’t going on tour with all of its brand partners, so the event will only be held in Los Angeles at the Shrine Expo Hall from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8.

Tickets to the event will be offered on Sephoria.com in two tiers starting July 10: General Admission for $80 and VIP for $350. Plus, the event is divvied up into two four-hour sessions; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are said to be a plethora of brands who are showing exclusive previews of new products at SEPHORiA including beautyblender, Benefit Cosmetics, Briogeo, Charlotte Tilbury, Drybar, Farmacy, Fenty, Gucci, Melt Cosmetics, Natasha Denona, Ouai, Too Faced, Urban Decay, and more. Basically, prioritize your kiosk visits because there are too many to choose where to even start.

Beauty lovers have the opportunity to get the rundown on some of their favorite makeup brands in the form of 14 master classes that will be held over the course of the weekend. Attendees will be able to learn the ins and outs of how brands work their makeup wands.

Beauty experts will be spearheading the master classes including Angel "Mac Daddy" Merino for Artist Couture, Sarah Lee & Christine Cheng for Glow Recipe, Alli Webb for Drybar, Kristie Streicher for Hourglass, Cindy Capobianco for Lord Jones, Nikkie Tutorials for Marc Jacobs Beauty, Amanda Chantal Bacon for Moon Juice, Natasha Denona for (obvi) Natasha Denona, Patrick Ta for PATRICK TA, Sephora Collection x Girl Boss, and Vicky Tsai for Tatcha. However, Sephora confirms there will be even more.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This year's SEPHORiA will also allow fans to meet some of their favorite influencers and celebrities face-to-face. Fans will get to engage with famous faces like Manny MUA from Lunar Beauty, Rea Ann Silva from beautyblender, Marianna Hewitt & Lauren Gores Ireland from Summer Fridays, as well as Jerrod Blandino from Too Faced — in addition to many more.

Other brands will be setting up specific activations for attendees to stop by and play with all kinds of makeup. Brands with activations include Devacurl, Drunk Elephant, Fresh Beauty, Huda Beauty, Dyson, La Mer, Pat McGrath Labs, The Inkey List, and Tarte to name a few.

Beauty lovers, prepared to be overwhelmed because SEPHORiA is already off to a wild start. But fear not, because all this makeup mayhem will definitely make for some sick goodie bags.