Pumpkin spice is no longer earmarked for lattes or pies — you can now find it in your makeup cabinet, thanks to one brand in particular. Too Faced released a Pumpkin Spice collection, letting you transfer the coziness of nutmeg and cinnamon browns to your eyeshadow game.

The collection is more than just an eyeshadow palette, though. The whole line includes a 16-shadow palette, a full sized lip gloss tube, mascara, and a shadow brush. Right now it is exclusively sold on HSN, and it is a limited-edition collection, so if you want to rep your favorite coffee drink in your fall looks you're going to have to act fast. And the best part is that the line is super affordable. It might be pricier than a trip to a cafe, but you can get the entire collection for a reasonable $49, along with free shipping on top of that. Seeing how Too Faced's palettes usually clock in around $40 when they're not on sale, getting everything from a 16-pan palette to lip gloss is quite the steal.

Let's take a closer peek at each of the items. First up is the Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette, which smells like pumpkin spice when you open it up. Talk about getting into the fall mood. It also comes with a "get the look guide," teaching you how to create smokey eye looks using the shades available.

The eyeshadow names are just as fall-themed as the collection, making you think of putting on chunky knits and holing up in warm cafe. From the top row, you have "Love You a Latte," which is a matte peach cream; "Pumpkin Spice," which is a warm matte brown; "Something Sweet, which is a white gold pearl; and "Blushing Pumpkins," which is a metallic rose gold. The next row carries the shade "Oh My Gourd!,' which is a warm, light brown shade; "Golden Pumpkin," which is a shimmering orange-gold hue; "Love and Pumpkins" which is a light pink; and "Fall in Fudge," which is a matte espresso.

The third row starts off with "Sweater Weather," which is a shimmering plum; "Cream Cloud," which is a matte cream shade; "Pretty as a Pumpkin," which is a matte pumpkin orange; and "Praline," which is an iced champagne gold. The last row starts off with "Sugar and Spice," which is a silvery pink; "Spiced Coffee," which is a matte deep plum; "Pumpkin Butter" which is a metallic bronze, and "Cinnamon Stick" which is a metallic golden brown.

The Pumpkin Spice Plush Lipgloss is also fall themed, where it's a pumpkin spice, golden brown shade that's perfect for the cold weather and dark color palettes of fall wardrobes.

The collection also comes with the brand's full-size Better Than Sex Mascara, as well as a Teddy Bear Hair Eyeshadow Brush, which you can use to put on the toasty shadows.

If you're looking for a new palette full of spicy browns and warm metallics, then this collection delivers. Snap it up before it's all gone!