Marvel fans have been anticipating the final showdown coming in Avengers: Endgame (starting April 26, to be precise). The fandom is pushing brands to collaborate with Marvel, and now the heroes are coming to plus size fashion. Torrid just launched a collection inspired by Avengers: Endgame (offers sizes 10 to 30), so thick babes can rep their favorite superhero for the viewing party.

The first round of Avengers-inspired apparel with Torrid first launched with a collection of dresses in collaboration with Her Universe in 2015. Now, Her Universe and Torrid are coming together again in 2019 to bring Avengers fans all the Endgame-ready looks.

The Torrid x Avengers collection includes 12 different pieces in an assortment of dresses, skirts tops, sleepwear, activewear, and jackets. Shoppers can find everything from bomber jackets with the Avengers logo to graphic t-shirts and embellished chiffon dresses.

Everything will be available in the brand’s regularly offered sizes 10 to 30 and is exclusive to Torrid's online store. Plus size cosplayers can tap into their inner hero and purchase the collection as it’s already available on Torrid’s website. Prices in the collection range from $35 to $80, so get what you can because this collection is limited edition.

To rock your best look for the Endgame, here are all the best picks.

Avengers Endgame Scuba Skirt

Her Universe Marvel Avengers Endgame Scuba Skirt $29.34 Torrid Buy at Torrid

As one of the flirtiest pieces in the collection, the Avengers: Endgame Scuba Skirt is constructed with a natural flare and an intergalactic print with the Avengers logo scattered all throughout.

Avengers Endgame Bomber Jacket

Her Universe Marvel Avengers Endgame Bomber Jacket $66.67 Torrid Buy at Torrid

This piece from Torrid's collection puts the "bomb" in bomber jacket. If fans are in the market for something edgy, this $66 jacket will do the trick. The front has a simple Marvel embroidered nameplate while the back features a large silver Avengers emblem.

Avengers Endgame Active Legging

Her Universe Marvel Avengers EndgameActive Legging $42.63 Torrid Buy at Torrid

As part of the sick activewear line Torrid offers, the brand's collaboration with Marvel captures the band of superheroes in these pair of stretchy leggings. Decorated with the Avengers logo at the hip, this piece of athleisure includes a smoothing waistband and a stretchy opaque red details on the sides.

Marvel Avengers Endgame Hoodie

Her Universe Marvel Avengers Endgame Hoodie $41.17 Torrid Buy at Torrid

Curvy Marvel fans are in for a trippy treat in this collection with Her Universe's Avengers: Endgame hoodie. The heroes' emblem is found on the front in a shattered rainbow print and the hoodie itself features button details down the neckline.

Avengers Endgame Sports Bra

Her Universe Marvel Avengers Endgame Sports Bra $32.83 Torrid Buy at Torrid

Fans can bring home this Avengers-inspired sports bra because heroes aren't the only people to work up a sweat. Made of nylon and spandex for added stretch, this bra also features a mesh inset for extra breathability. The back of the bra is also crisscrossed so wearers are equipped with extra support.

Avengers Endgame Infinity Stone Top

Her Universe Marvel Avengers Endgame Infinity Stone Top $29.17 Torrid Buy at Torrid

True Avengers fans can harness all six infinity stones (at least in print form) with this graphic tee. This top is anything but basic with a nod to the film on the front, cuffed short sleeves, and a split neckline.

Avengers Endgame Skater Dress

Her Universe Marvel Avengers Endgame Skater Dress $35.34 Torrid Buy at Torrid

This every day wear skater dress could make Thanos, himself, give you the side eye. With a V-neck cotton top and an Avengers-printed chiffon skirt, this sweet dress is perfect for date night at the film's screening. Plus, it retails for $35.