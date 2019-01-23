There's no denying Mickey Mouse has been the frontman of the Disney empire for as long as anyone can remember, but there's there's a new mouse in the house of curvy and plus size fashion — and she goes by the name of Minnie. Torrid launched a Minnie Mouse-inspired collection (offers sizes 10-30), and it's so cute it'll make you squeal.

The 20-piece collection honors one of the world's most favorited mouses (although there aren't many) in a variety of products. From tops and sweaters to bottoms and bathing suits, there's something for every curvy fashion lover. The collection not only features apparel items, but also accessories, including wide foot flats, a glittery Minnie Mouse headband, and even a pair of fuzzy slipper socks that'll keep your feet cozy for cold days indoors.

Minnie Mouse has always been a Disney character seen as charming and sweet, and this collection might just give you a toothache. The line of Minnie-infused fashion is currently only available online with a select few pieces up for grabs in store, so make sure you get yours while it's available.

There's so many different products to choose from, no one would blame you if you got them all, so here are the best picks.

Embroidered Coat Dress

Next time you're in the mood to step out with some flirty flare, make sure you keep this dress coat in the back of your mind. The button-down coat also features a floral and Minnie Mouse embroidery along the the neckline, so you're decked out in mouse.

Strappy Sports Bra

If you thought Minnie Mouse wasn't active, think again. This polka dot and bow printed sports bra has a pair of active leggings to match, making it the perfect outfit to jog in and jam out on your morning run.

Patch Ankle Skinny Jean

Another pair of jeans never hurt anyone, and these ankle-length skinnies come with Minnie Mouse, rose, and heart patches all over.

Embroidered Illusion Top

Just like Minnie, you'll be known for your spunky polka dots. This mesh and knit top also features a Minnie embroidery along the sweetheart neckline.

Disney Minnie Mouse Tie-Front One-Piece

The bra cups look like bows in this swimsuit, so there's just one of the most adorable things you can find when shopping swimwear. A polka dot one-piece like this calls for some fun in the sun with a martini.

Black Flat

Not everyone can stunt in a pump, but these bowtie black flats will still do the trick. These should put some cool foot work in your wardrobe.

Floral Pullover

Winter's coming at full force, so a new pullover may be necessary for the coldest of days. Pull out this Minnie Mouse floral print pullover to stay snuggled up, but make it fashion.

Slipper Socks

You can trust a charming mouse to keep your piggies warm this winter. Some people like socks over slippers and vice versa, but these Minnie Mouse printed slipper socks should appease everyone's preference.

Black Active Hoodie

Break a sweat in Minnie Mouse fashion in this "Do It For The Bow" active hoodie. Whether you wear it for the workout or for those couch potato days, this oughta keep you comfy for the day.

No matter if you're Team Minnie or Team Mickey, the two make for great fashion statements whether together or apart. That's just how famous mice roll.