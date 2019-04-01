This makeup collection is utterly Marvel-ous. Ulta just dropped a Marvel Avengers makeup collection just in time for the release of Avengers: Endgame. Whether you're a diehard fan of the franchise who's counting down the days until the film cruises into multiplexes on April 26, simply love the Avengers aesthetic, or are solely attracted to the product shades and formulas and nothing more, this collection is for everyone. It features some seriously adorable offerings no matter your level (or lack) of fandom.

The Ulta Marvel Avengers makeup range and accessories are currently available on the retailer's website and at physical Ulta stores. The collection features an eyeshadow palette, four lip glosses, four matte liquid lipsticks, a highlighter palette, and three makeup bag options. The packaging features all of the visual hallmarks of the franchise so you'll love whipping out the lippie tubes and pouches.

The moderately priced capsule starts as low as $10 and goes up to $28. The range also qualifies for Ulta's "Buy 2, Get 2 Free" promotion, per the product description on the site. Ultimately, you can grab several items from the collection and add a dose of comic book chic to your daily beauty routine without breaking the bank.

Below is everything that's in this focused and fabulous collection.

1. Ulta x Marvel's Avengers Eyeshadow Palette

Ulta x Marvel's 'Avengers' Eyeshadow Palette $20 Ulta Buy At Ulta

There are 15 shades of eyeshadow in both matte and shimmer textures assembled under one roof. It features everyday shades — like beige, tan, and pink — and wearable brights, like blue and green. You can mix, match, and get creative with smoky eye looks.

2. Ulta x Marvel's Avengers Highlighter Palette

Ulta x Marvel's 'Avengers' Highlighter Palette $16 Ulta Buy At Ulta

Four extra large pans of highlighter that come in icy pink, copper pink, peach, and gold tones are housed in this palette. The luminous shades can be worn alone or blended for a custom, superhero-approved radiance.

3. Ulta x Marvel's Avengers Lip Gloss

Ulta x Marvel's 'Avengers' Lip Gloss $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

The collection also features four spring-ready lip glosses shades in a super shiny finish. You can grab the rosy red, pale pink, deep plum, or neutral pink shade and slick it across your pout for a glass-like lip.

4. Ulta x Marvel's Avengers Matte Liquid Lipstick

Ulta x Marvel's 'Avengers' Matte Liquid Lipstick $10 Ulta Buy At Ulta

These matte liquid lipsticks are creamy, comfortable, and long-wearing. They come in cherry red, berry, dusty rose, and neutral rose hues with names like Out of This World and Amazed, which nod to the series. The wands boast Avengers imagery for a double dose of cool.

5. Ulta x Marvel's Avengers Weekender Makeup Mag

Ulta x Marvel's 'Avengers' Weekender Makeup Mag $28 Ulta Buy At Ulta

The roomy makeup bag with gold handles features the words "Courageous, Tenacious, Fearless, and Legendary" on the face, which can function as your morning mantra. The bag's clear interior pockets ensure that everything is visible while you are traveling.

6. Ulta x Marvel's Avengers Round Top Clutch

Ulta x Marvel's 'Avengers' Round Top Clutch $12 Ulta Buy At Ulta

You can use this small makeup bag, which features watercolor-like renderings of your favorite characters, on its own as a night out clutch that adds some pizzazz to your OOTD. Or you can toss it in a larger, every day use handbag, tote, or gym bag to keep all your essentials organized.

7. Ulta x Marvel's Avengers Organizer

Ulta x Marvel's 'Avengers' Organizer $16 Ulta Buy At Ulta

This mid-sized bag falls between the collection's clutch and weekender. It will efficiently store the products and tools you use on the daily and features a cool "A" logo that gives off a graffiti vibe.

The Ulta Marvel Avengers products and accessories will certainly help you channel your inner superhero and will serve as your makeup "Endgame."