When you think of a pinup girl, the first thing that comes to mind is either polka dot overload or Sandy in that off-the-shoulder nylon catsuit pushing Danny Zuko down with her red pumps. Either way, you're sure to find both in the new Unique Vintage Valentine's Day collection (offers sizes S-4X), a line is where Suzie homemaker meets chic vintage.

There are plenty of sweethearts to go around in this cute and preppy collection. The line is extensive with over 50 pieces in this V-Day inspired bundle that features fun heart cut outs and floral prints on a variety of dresses, sweaters, flats, pumps, and, collard tops, and pencil skirts galore. You'll literally be warped back in time on to a 1950s runway.

Even if you watched movies like Grease and think identified more with a Rizzo than a Sandy, Unique Vintage still has you covered. The styles in this collection may be inspired by vintage silhouettes, but there's a look to fit every one of your personalities from goodie girl Nancy Drew to Pink Lady bad girl.

The entire Valentine's Day collection is already available online, so you can scroll through on your lunch break, but to get you started, here are some of the best picks.

Knit Jumper Dress

Unlike most square neck jumpers, this one was made with a lot of love. The Heart Jumper Dress is a flare dress that features a back zipper to tighten the midsection to unveil your curves.

Retro Style Ballet Flats

There's nothing like a pair if heart ballet flats to put a spring in your step on Valentine's Day. These cute cream flats come in sizes 5-11, so more shoe lovers can dance their hearts way into February.

Retro Style Fit & Flare Sweater Dress

Looking at this sweet fit and flare sweater dress could just give you a toothache, but it's so worth it. If you're hoping your bae will eat their heart out, this dress will do the trick.

1940s Plaid Woven Pencil Skirt

The 40s are brought back to life in this classic brand's Grey & Mustard Plaid Woven Millie Pencil Skirt. Skirts like these are practically ageless, so nab this one while it's hot.

Embroidered Heart Knit Cardigan

If you're looking to cuddle up with something cozy, this pink and red embroidered heart cardigan will keep you warm for winter. Who needs a valentine when you can do bad all by yourself.

Plus Size High Collar Wiggle Dress

To some, pink is too sweet, but you can step into something more sultry like this red Heart Keyhole High Collar Cap Sleeve Wiggle Dress. Passersby will be eating out of the palm of your hand.

Button Corduroy Mini Skirt

Corduroy is clearly having a moment in fashion because this black heart polka dot mini skirt is pleading with you to add to your cart. Vintage fashion is cute, but this skirt wreaks of '90s grunge.

High Waisted Thrills Skirt

A little twirl ain't never hurt nobody, that's why this thrill skirt will keep you coming back.

Black Vinyl Crossbody

Every vintage fashionista needs a bag to complete a classic look, and this heart-shaped vinyl crossbody will go perfectly with your cold black heart.

Plus Size 1950s White & Black Blouse

One of the more fun pieces in the collection is this White & Black Weiner Dog Love Smokey Blouse. The flirt potential in this shirt is out of this world.

Plus Size Retro Mesh Knit Top

It's not the day of love without a little mesh. This mesh knit top features tiny red heart embroidery in the fabric and a sweetheart neckline to grab you hook, line, and sinker.

Regardless of if you prefer you Valentine's Day looks served sweet or with a little bit of spice, you'll get all of it and more in these vintage inspired pieces.