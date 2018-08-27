What's In Too Faced's Peaches & Cream Collection? The New Products Look So Good
Sure, beauty guru and makeup brand collaborations have been huge in 2018. However, there's something about a solid, classic collection from a brand that never gets old. That's why Too Faced's Peaches & Cream collection expansion is so exciting. Not only has the brand collaborated with a guru this year (here's looking at you Jackie Aina x Too Faced), but now, they're revisiting one of their most popular collections and making it even larger. Don't worry, it stills smells amazing.
Hot off the launch of the Tutti Frutti collection (which, you know, also happens to smell amazing), Too Faced has announced that even more sweet-smelling goods are coming fans' way. It's not, however, a brand new collection. It's an expansion, and it's so needed.
According to an Instagram post from Too Faced Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder Jerrod Blandino, new peach-themed goodies are coming fans' way, and they look so, so good. From highlighters to lip products, the Peaches & Cream family is getting bigger, and they're coming much sooner than you may think.
In the photo posted by Blandino, fans get a glimpse of a new lip balm, highlighter palette, lip scrub, and lip sticks. Too Faced is clearly not playing around with this expansion, and fans are sure to be stoked.
What's the low-down on each product and when can you snag it? Good news! You've got only a bit over a week to wait until the new pieces of the Peaches & Cream collection can be yours. They're set to launch on the Too Faced website as well as at Sephora on Sept. 4.
Now, what can you snag for your collection?
Sugar Peach Wet And Dry Face And Eye Palette
Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Long Wear Lipstick
Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Long Wear Lipstick
$21
A matte lip that's also moisturizing and comfortable? Yes please! Then, it smells like peaches to boot? Has there ever been a more perfect product? No.
Peach Lip Balm
Peach Lip Balm Mega Moisture Lip Blam
$17
If you're wearing matte lipsticks, nothing is better than a lip balm. Plus, you'll probably want a break from super pigmented lippies if you ever go for the no makeup makeup look, and this balm will be ideal.
Peach Lip Scrub
Exfoliating Peach Sugar Lip Scrub
$17
Want to add a peach scented lip scrub to your self-care routine? Too Faced has you covered with one of the latest additions to the Peaches & Cream Collection.
Clearly, Too Faced has much more up their sleeve when it comes to scented cosmetics, and fans of the brand are sure to be thrilled to see an expansion of the iconic Peaches & Cream Collection. Whether you're looking for lippies, a lip scrub, or highlighters, they're coming your way. Be sure to mark your calendar for Sept. 4.