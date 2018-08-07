What's In Too Faced's New Tutti Frutti Collection? The Sweet-Smelling Makeup Is What Your Summer Beat Needs
When it comes to scented beauty products, there's no bigger name than Too Faced. From their original Chocolate Soleil bronzers to their peach-themed items, they've got this whole gorgeous smell thing down. Now, the new Too Faced Tutti Frutti collection is expanding their fragrant creations into a brightly-hued, vibrant, and yes, fruity assortment of products perfect for your summer beat.
In an interview with Allure, Too Faced Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder Jerrod Blandino spilled the beans (or maybe seeds?) about the new fruit-inspired collection, and this launch is going to be huge. From foundation to eyeshadows to highlighters, it's got basically everything inside. "Our scented makeup has been such a phenomenal success that I wanted to play with the idea of creating an entire new line based on sugary and sweet fruit," he told Allure, "All of the color and scent and texture possibilities were just too much to pass up. A wide range of fruits is full of unlimited possibilities."
He and the rest of the Too Faced team have certainly taken advantage of all that the world of fruit has to offer. The collection is home to berry tones (and scents) as well as watermelon and cucumber infused face products. Of course, what's a vibrant, fruit inspired collection without some juicy lip glosses?
According to Blandino's Instagram as well as his interview with Allure, you can expect to get your hands on this sweet set of goodies starting Aug. 15. As for where it'll be? You can purchase the adorable collection on the Too Faced website and at Ulta once it has launched.
What all can you get in Too Faced's Tutti Frutti Collection? Hold on to your sunnies, beauty lovers. This brilliant collection is about to be a fruity feast for your eyes.
Pineapple Eyeshadow Palette
How gorgeous are these golden hues a la everyone house under the sea? Get it? Pineapple under the sea?
Razzle Dazzle Berry Eye Shadow Palette
So good you could eat it, and since it smells like berries, you just may want to.
Twinkle Twinkle Eye Shadow
$22
The new Twinkle Twinkle Liquid Eyeshadows come in eight stunning shades filled with plenty of sparkle.
Juicy Fruits Comfort Lip Glaze
Coming in 12 shades, the new Lip Glazes are a sweetly scented jolt of fruity color.
Dew You Foundation
The watermelon trend is alive and well in this foundation that'll give you a gorgeous watermelon and cucumber infused glow.
Dew You Setting Spray
Of course, what's a foundation without a matching setting spray? Can you smell the watermelon from here?
It's Bananas Setting Powder
A banana themed banana powder? It's just too perfect.
Pineapple Paradise Strobing Bronzer Highlighter Duo
Get that summer bronzey glow perfected with this duo.
Fresh Squeezed Highlighting Drops
Want a golden Pineapple-themed glow or are you more of a Grapefruit kind of person? Either way, you're set with these drops.
Frosted Fruits Highlighters Sticks
That packaging? You know you want it.
Fruit Cocktail Blush Duo
Yes, yes you do want a blush inspired by fruit cocktail.
Clearly, Too Faced went all out for their new Tutti Frutti Collection, and it definitely shows. With a huge range of products and adorable packaging, you'll definitely want to mark your calendar for this launch.