If you love Riverdale, the film-noir take on Archie Comics, then you're going to love this upcoming bit of fashion news. Torrid has a plus-size Riverdale collection, and it's going to let you live your best fan-girl life. The brand collaborated with Betty and Veronica comics, which was the comic book series that followed Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, or better known as "best friends and worst enemies." Since they're two of the main stars on Riverdale, then getting a tee or romper inspired by their cartoon personas is a tribute to the show.

But if you're not a graphic tee type of person, then don't worry. There are plenty of fashionable pieces to choose from that don't revolve around casual cotton t-shirts. The eight piece collection spans everything from cigarette pants to knit cardigans.

When collaborating with the creators of Archie Comics, both teams thought it was important to make sure that plus size bodies didn't get excluded from enjoying the series. "Archie Comics have been and always will be for everyone, and that applies to our merchandise as well. We can't wait for fans to see how the Torrid team roll out their new line," said Jon Goldwater, Archie Comics CEO and Publisher.

The capsule collection is going to be very size inclusive, where the range spans from sizes 10 to 30. "It’s so thrilling to be the first brand to offer a Betty and Veronica collection designed for women who wear sizes 10 to 30. The collection is the perfect mix of sweet, edgy, and friendship — our customers are going to love it!” said Liz Muñoz, Torrid President. Check out some of the picks below.

Betty & Veronica - Veronica Tie Front Tee Torrid Are you Team Betty or Team Veronica? If you're all about Veronica, then this tie-front, strappy crew neck graphic tee is the perfect way to show who you align with.

Veronica Black Embroidered Cigarette Cropped Pant Torrid The whole collection channels a slightly retro aesthetic, and you can really see that in these mid-rise cigarette pants — especially when they're paired with clunky gingham platforms. The best part about this is the 'Never the girl next door' embroidery on the back.

Veronica Grey Varsity Cardigan Torrid Now you, too, can be part of the Riverdale student body! Nab this preppy varsity cardigan and pretend you walk the halls along with Betty, Veronica, and the whole gang.

Betty 'Girl Next Door' Light Pink Skater Skirt Torrid Team Betty might be wondering where their wardrobe staples are, and this blush pink skirt delivers. In the shape of a midi skater skirt, it features 'Girl next door' embroidery on the waist, tipping its hat towards the sweeter character.

Betty Chambray Romper Torrid If you love both characters equally, then this lightweight chambray romper lets you rep both girls at the same time. The spread collar has an embroidered Veronica detail that looks like a pin, and right underneath that is a pink embroidered heart with the word "Betty" in it.

Veronica Black & Red Lipstick Bodycon Bustier Dress Torrid This sweetheart neck bodycon dress has Veronica written all over it. Retro and just a little bit dangerous, it pays tribute to the character with a cute hidden detail. Right on the front slit is the word "Veronica" scrawled across its length, along with red lipstick embroidery acting like punctuation.

Betty Black & White Raglan Tee Torrid This tee has a varsity feel to it thanks to its striped sleeves and classic crew neck. If Betty is your favorite character, then this sporty tee is the perfect way to show that off.

If you have your eye on something in this collection then you need to act fast. There's a banner on the front page of Torrid that says it's nearly sold out, so snap it up!