When you think of drugstore beauty finds, you probably think of traditional stores like CVS or Walgreens, but you shouldn't rule out big box retailers when it comes to your beauty supplies. Walmart Beauty Favorites Boxes are back at the megastore, and not only are you getting some seriously great products, but you'll be getting them at prices that are hard to beat.

If you're used to shopping high-end retailers or luxury department stores, there's a good chance you're missing out on some quality products. Are there great options at Sephora and Nordstrom? Of course there are, but just because a price tag is high doesn't mean a product is great. In fact, some beauty gurus have entire videos dedicated to whether or not luxury products are worth their price tag. If you're skeptical of lower cost beauty, though, how about trying to let Walmart change your mind. Yes, Walmart.

The megastore has launched 11 beauty boxes focused on hair, skin, and makeup, and the price is definitely right. All 11 of the new collections retail for just $9.88, but some of them contain products that would individually retail for up to $59 if combined. Basically, you need to go to Walmart.

The products range in contents from skin care to makeup and even has sets for men including ones for beards and shavings. Basically, if you need it, there's probably a beauty box for it. What all can you get in a Walmart Beauty Box?

Glow Like A Pro Box

Latest In Lips

Influenced By Nature

Salon Made Simple

Tame Your Mug

Everything Skin Kit

Mr. Dashing

Pretty Little Extras

Life Shaving Kit

The Eyes Have It

The Mane Event

If you've been searching for a way to try out some of the drugstore's best finds, it turns out that you don't have to go to a drugstore at all. If you're headed to Walmart soon to snag a few things, head over to the beauty sections because the retailer's $9.88 beauty boxes are totally can't miss.