What's In Walmart's Beauty Boxes? They Give You The Best Of The Retailer's Beauty Finds For Under $10
When you think of drugstore beauty finds, you probably think of traditional stores like CVS or Walgreens, but you shouldn't rule out big box retailers when it comes to your beauty supplies. Walmart Beauty Favorites Boxes are back at the megastore, and not only are you getting some seriously great products, but you'll be getting them at prices that are hard to beat.
If you're used to shopping high-end retailers or luxury department stores, there's a good chance you're missing out on some quality products. Are there great options at Sephora and Nordstrom? Of course there are, but just because a price tag is high doesn't mean a product is great. In fact, some beauty gurus have entire videos dedicated to whether or not luxury products are worth their price tag. If you're skeptical of lower cost beauty, though, how about trying to let Walmart change your mind. Yes, Walmart.
The megastore has launched 11 beauty boxes focused on hair, skin, and makeup, and the price is definitely right. All 11 of the new collections retail for just $9.88, but some of them contain products that would individually retail for up to $59 if combined. Basically, you need to go to Walmart.
The products range in contents from skin care to makeup and even has sets for men including ones for beards and shavings. Basically, if you need it, there's probably a beauty box for it. What all can you get in a Walmart Beauty Box?
Glow Like A Pro Box
Glow Like A Pro Walmart Beauty Favorites Box
Get your glow on with this kit full of glow-enhancing products for both the face and the body.
Latest In Lips
Latest In Lips Walmart Beauty Box
Whether you need a lip treatment like a mask or chapstick or you're looking for a new lip color, you can snag it in the Latest in Lips box.
Influenced By Nature
Influenced By Nature Walmart Beauty Box
Looking to use products that are a bit more natural or inspired by nature? Walmarts Influenced By Nature box has you covered.
Salon Made Simple
Salon Made Simple Walmart Beauty Box
If you want to try some salon favorites for an incredible price, this set featuring Bed Head products is perfect for you.
Tame Your Mug
With Valentine's Day coming up, this box featuring products for beard care may be an ideal gift.
Everything Skin Kit
Everything Skin Kit Walmart Beauty Box
If you want skin care, Walmart has it. This Everything Skin Box is well, everything you could need from the retailer and features some ultra-popular products.
Mr. Dashing
Beauty isn't just for women, and this box from Walmart proves it!
Pretty Little Extras
Pretty Little Extras Walmart Beauty Box
From brushes to sponges to lashes, this box has all the extras you need for a full, gorgeous face of makeup.
Life Shaving Kit
Life Shaving Kit Walmart Beauty Box
If you're looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your significant other or best friend, this shaving kit is so perfect.
The Eyes Have It
The Eyes Have It Walmart Beauty Box
Whether you're looking for the perfect mascara or a soothing eye mask, the Eyes Have It box is a feast for your eyes. It's pretty and great for those peepers.
The Mane Event
The Mane Event Walmart Beauty Box
If your hair needs a little bit of a boost, this Walmart Beauty box filled with hair care goodies is going to be perfect for you.
If you've been searching for a way to try out some of the drugstore's best finds, it turns out that you don't have to go to a drugstore at all. If you're headed to Walmart soon to snag a few things, head over to the beauty sections because the retailer's $9.88 beauty boxes are totally can't miss.