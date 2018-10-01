Midterm elections are going to be held on Nov. 6 of this year, and with that important date coming up there has been a massive push to not only get women to go to the polls and vote, but to appear on the ballot. Wildfang's Midterm Collection follows that trend, where not only does the capsule collection feature slogans that show the importance of showing up and voting, but a portion of the proceeds will go to She Should Run, an incubator that offers guidance and support to women considering running for office, at any level.

So far more than 100,000 women have been inspired to run for office through She Should Run, and the organization has the goal of getting 250,000 women to sign up to run by 2030. It's important to level the playing field through organizations like this, especially considering that women are underrepresented at all levels in the 500,000+ elected offices across the U.S. Every month Wildfang donates one percent of sales to charity, and this particular month goes to She Should Run.

"Each month we choose a charity to donate for, and She Should Run seemed most fitting We need more women to run for positions of power and make the right decisions," Emma McIlroy, CEO of Wildfang, shares with Bustle.

Wildfang's Midterm Collection launched Oct. 1, and it has a series of items that have been inspired by the current news cycle — especially the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing. The point of the collection is to inspire ourselves and those around us to show up on voting day and fight for our rights.

“This week has been a shit show," McIlroy tells Bustle when asked why she thinks this collection is important. "We watched a bunch of old white guys make decisions for the rest of us. We watched as a victim of sexual assault was made to relive her trauma in front of the world. There’s only one way to change this — vote. If you’re angry, vote. If you believe Dr. Ford, vote. If you don't want old white men making lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court, vote. If you do ANYTHING in the next six months, vote. This collection is a reminder that every single one of us needs to vote in these midterms and we need to get more women in elected positions.”

Check out some of the collection below.

Shirley Chisholm Keychain $17 Wildfang Carry around the words of Shirley Chisholm — the first black woman elected to the United States Congress — everywhere you go. Her iconic statement, "if they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair," will inspire you to keep fighting for your rights, no matter how hard it gets. Buy Now

Don't Give Up Crew $60 Wildfang Rather than give up, give them hell. "Everytime you feel like giving up, slip this bad boy on to light that fire again.This crew will let 'em know — if you don't respect our existence, expect resistance," the product description reads. Buy Now

WF x Refinery 29 She Voted Tote $16 Wildfang Refinery29 and Wildfang have come together not only to get 100,000 first time voters to the polls, but to raise $100,000 for She Should Run. Get the tote and rep it all day long on Nov. 6. Buy Now

Gather up your voting swag, but remember to go vote on Nov. 6! Make your voice heard.