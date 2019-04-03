With every new swimwear launch, beach-goers are yearning for summer to arrive. Now that Zara has launched its swimwear collection (offers size small to large), fashionistas will be more than ready to flex on the beach. Plus, everything in the line is under $70, so fans can go off with a couple of cool beach looks.

Zara’s beachwear collection isn’t filled with run of the mill swimsuits, but asymmetrical designs in swimwear, beach bags, hats, sandals, and hair accessories.

According to Refinery29, Zara first launched 15 swim-ready pieces in spring 2018 on its sister site Zara Home. However, this new launch of swimwear and beach accessories is back on Zara’s main apparel site serving fans some dope pieces. And if a swimsuit is all fans are in the market for, the ones in Zara’s new collection is under $40. The fashion retailer explains on the beachwear page that this modern swimwear collection was designed for comfort.

“This season's swimsuits for women have been reinvented with comfort in mind,” Zara’s site states. “Bikinis made of soft and elastic fabrics are adorned with fashionable prints and details. Pair your swimwear with trendy beach accessories. Don't forget your sunscreen!”

Dive into spring and summer with some of these super cute picks.

Zara Asymmetric Bikini

Asymmetric Bikini $29.90 Zara Buy at Zara

Zara fans can snatch up this asymmetrical bikini set for less than $30. The one shoulder top has no padding, but features ruffle trimming along the straps and the front to the bikini bottoms.

Zara Colorblock Swimsuit

Colorblock Swimsuit $39.90 Zara Buy at Zara

This one-piece swimsuit features cut-outs in the front and the back. Shaped in a round neck tank style, this swimsuit brings the party when entering or leaving the room.

Zara Recycled Capsule Collection Swimsuit

Recycled Capsule Collection Swimsuit $39.90 Zara Buy at Zara

In addition to its fun animal prints and color block swimsuits, Zara also launched its recycled capsule collection of beachwear. This pink and neon yellow swimsuit features recycled polyester made from recycled plastic bottles.

Zara Athletic Platform Sandals

Athletic Platform Sandals $59.90 Zara Buy at Zara

To put some edge in summer style, these athletic platform sandals should pump up the volume. While these funky shoes come in sizes six to nine, fans can get email notifications when a bigger size is available. Plus, fans can also buy a pair of the athletic platforms with all black straps instead of the neon green.

Zara Animal Print Bikini Bottom

Animal Print Bikini Bottom $19.90 Zara Buy at Zara

Zara shoppers can also just snag a piece of an entire look like these animal print bikini bottoms for under $20. While these bottoms only come in red, it features ruching in the back and a matching animal print bandeau bra top.

Zara Striped Swimsuit

Striped Swimsuit $29.90 Zara Buy at Zara

Fans can get a taste of rainbow in this one piece striped swimsuit. Although it looks simple from the front, it has a low round shaped back. This swimsuit also has no padding or underwire.

Zara Round Jute Bag

Round Jute Bag $49.90 Zara Buy at Zara

Beach fans can carry their towels, sunscreen, and other swimmer knick knacks in this boho round jute bag. Giving this woven bag some life, it also has multicolored beading with shells and a pompom detail on the handles.

As temperatures rise, so do the style for swimwear. And if this Zara drop is any indication, it's sure to set this season on fire.