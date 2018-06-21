The flowers in bloom, toes out, and beach party season is upon us, and with that comes so many new beauty lines inspired by the occasion. Zoella Beauty's summer bath and body line just launched, and it's everything you need to achieve your glowy skin goals for the next few months.

You know Zoe Sugg, the English beauty and lifestyle influencer with the mega social media following? She's the mastermind behind the brand that's selling the most adorable bath products you may have spotted in stores. It has barely been two years since Zoella has been available in the U.S. market, but the brand is always bringing plenty of heat to the stateside beauty sphere. Joining their existing line of cutesy bath fizzers, decadent lotions, and other at-home spa day essentials is a limited edition line that's going to have your body craving every single thing.

Aptly dubbed the "Splash Botanics" collection for its inspiration taken from summery greenery, the new goodies are richly scented, adorably packaged, and ideal for a little 'R and R'. Available, online and in select stores via Ulta Beauty, here's every single botanical gem you can purchase from the line.

The Splash Botanics line includes this body wash enriched with hydrating coconut water and radiance-boosting lychee for one luxurious all-over cleanser. The brand promises it'll leave your body feeling silky smooth as you massage into wet skin until it bubbles.

If you've every tried any of Zoella's tubs of moisturizers, then you know their body creams are where it's at. This plant-inspired sorbet is no exception, also formulated with coconut water and lychee to hydrate and illuminate the skin. Simply massage it into the your hands or body until it is full absorbed.

Once you get a whiff of this soak, you'll want to do exactly what its name suggest. Douse your body in it for the luxury bath of your dreams. It uses aquatic notes and the same skin-loving extracts as the line's other products to deliver a spa-level bath experience.

If you've never tried a milk soak before, now's your chance to experience one of the best. This moisturizing bath powder dissolves into your water to transform your tub into a fountain of youth for your skin. When combined with the Quench Me Sorbert after a good soaking, your body will surely thank you.

Zoella isn't exactly a luxury fragrance brand, but that doesn't stop the company from producing some of the most decadent scents. Their yummy macaroon-inspired Sweet Inspirations fragrance and desert-themed Gelato Body Mist don't have anything on the new Botanic'Eau scent, however. It combines fresh and floral notes to make for an elegant summer-ready scent.

Make this delicious cherry-scented lip oil a staple in your summer beauty routine. A blend of sweet almond, jojoba, and argan oils give it its super nourishing powers. All in favor of conditioned, yummy-smelling, kissable lips, say "I".

The Splash Botanics makeup bag has got to be one of the chicest storage solutions for your cosmetics. Its amazonian leaf design makes it so fitting for vacay season. Even if you're not residing poolside or enjoying a day at the beach, just one look at this cosmetic organizer will instantly transport you to paradise. Unlike the other goodies from the summer line, it's the only item you won't be able to find in stores, however, as it's exclusive to Ulta's website.

Live your first days of summer to the fullest by snatching up a few of Zoella's seasonal goodies. Investing in all of the bath products won't even hit the $60 mark, so there's no reason not to treat yourself to the spa day your body deserves.