Spring is in the air, which means it's time to start doing some serious cleaning. Sure, this is a great time to reorganize your closet to remove some of those bulky layers, but don't forget your Netflix queue. Luckily, the list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in March will make things a little easier to do some sprucing up now that things are warming up.

No need to Marie Kondo your watchlist to figure out which movies still bring you joy, since some of them won't be there anyway. That doesn't mean it will be easy saying goodbye to some of those favorites that made getting through the winter months a little easier. As they say, though, March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb and it seems Netflix is doing the same.

Netflix might take the things you love to watch away, but it also gives, which means there will be plenty of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in March. You'll be able to watch the final season of Love, the new Netflix thriller Seven Seconds, and Season 2 of Jessica Jones. See, obviously, you're gonna be just fine.

But, just in case you're having withdrawals, check out this list to see what you'll need to watch now before it's too late.