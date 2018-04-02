31 New Movies & Shows On Netflix The First Week Of April, From '6 Balloons' To 'Along Came Polly'
For those who use Netflix, the start of each month is basically Christmas. We get to find out hat new movies and TV shows are going to be arriving on Netflix in the coming weeks, and the selections are always thrilling. This April is full of great things to watch, no matter what genre you're into. You can have a blast from the past with movies like Friday Night Lights, Battlefield Earth and Scarface, or take comfort in comedy with works like Despicable Me 3, Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity special, and Adam Sandler's next Netflix movie,The Week Of, co-starring Chris Rock. There's a big list of titles coming to the site, so let's narrow it down by focusing on the 31 new movies and shows on Netflix in the first week of April that you should definitely watch.
As said, there's seriously so much to choose from this week, including My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z, the next installment in Letterman’s new talk show. No matter what kind of movie, TV show, or special you love, there's something for you on Netflix this first week of April. Once you're finished working through your March watch list, add this collection of movies and television shows to your queue ASAP.
1. Friday Night Lights
Available on April 1.
2. Battlefield Earth
Available on April 1.
3. Along Came Polly
Available on April 1.
4. Bad Boys
Available on April 1.
5. Big Time
Available on April 1.
6. Body Of Lies
Available on April 1.
7. Cabin Fever
Available on April 1.
8. Cold Mountain
Available on April 1.
9. Deep Blue Sea
Available on April 1.
10. Life Is Beautiful
Available on April 1.
11. Looney Tunes: Back In Action
Available on April 1.
12. La Piloto: Season 1
Available on April 2.
13. Fary Is The New Black
Available on April 3.
14. Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Available on April 5.
15. Despicable Me 3
Available on April 5.
16. The 4th Company
Available on April 6.
17. 6 Balloons
Available on April 6.
18. Amateur
Available on April 6.
19. The Boss Baby: Back In Business: Season 1
Available on April 6.
20. Fastest Car: Season 1
Available on April 6.
21. Money Heist: Part 2
Available on April 6.
22. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z
Available on April 6.
23. Orbiter 9
Available on April 6.
24. Ram Dass, Going Home
Available on April 6.
25. Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity Special
Available on April 6.
26. Sun Dogs
Available on April 6.
27. Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Available on April 6.
28. Troy: Fall Of A City: Season 1
Available on April 6.
29. 24 Hours To Live
Available on April 7.
30. Scarface
Available on April 1.
It's time to get to watching! With all the classic movies and Netflix originals available, there are plenty of new releases to enjoy this week.