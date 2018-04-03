If you already miss the cheesy crispness of Taco Bell's $1 Nacho Fries (they're slated to leave the chain's menu for a short while later this week), you can dry your tears with its new class of $1 menu items. Don't actually use the newest burrito as your tissue, but you know what I mean. If you're wondering what's on Taco Bell's new $1 menu, I can tell you that it's ~loaded~ with treats you'll dig into. And — bonus — you won't have to dig too deep into your pockets to enjoy them!

Whenever a craving for cheese strikes the immediate solution is not the cheese drawer of my fridge but of course a trip to Taco Bell. The cheese sauce blanketed over a salty bed of chips offers a signature crunch my pantry can't mimic. Thankfully Taco Bell makes their menu items affordable so everybody can get a taste of their offerings. It seems like a lot of people are grateful for the pricing. Like, a lot. The $1 Nacho Fries, the most successful launch in the history of Taco Bell, were ordered over 53 million times in the first five weeks of appearing on menus. That's a lot of cheese sauce. And there's more where that sauce came from.

Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp. says, "Back in 2017 we boldly shared our commitment to rollout 20 new $1 items in 2018 and are thrilled to share we’re halfway there thanks to our latest menu additions launching this week." She adds, "From innovative fan-favorites like the Beefy Crunch Burrito and dominating each day part by reimagining breakfast classics at the dollar price point, we continue to set the bar for what great food at a great value should be.” Great, it is. The newest additions to the menu, the ~Triple Melt Burrito~ and the ~Triple Melt Nachos~ will be available in Taco Bell restaurants nationwide starting Apr. 5. Plan accordingly.

I can sit here and chit chat all day about how important it is to make burritos $1 so that everyone can enjoy them. But it's about time we dig into what exactly is being introduced and featured on Taco Bell's $1 menu.

Taco Bell

First off: Please give a straight-from-the-griddle warm welcome to one of Taco Bell's newest $1 additions, the Triple Melt Burrito. And talk about a bang for your buck. According to Taco Bell, the burrito is served, "complete with seasoned beef, shredded three-cheese blend, nacho cheese wrapped up in a warm, flour tortilla." I don't know about you, but a puddle of drool as accumulated on my keyboard. If you have a few extra dollars to spare, the Triple Melt Burrito is "also available in a $5 box with a Doritos® Locos Taco, Cinnamon Twists and Medium Drink," according to chain.

Not unlike the Triple Melt Burrito, the Triple Melt Nachos also promise a sea of nacho sauce and seasoned beef atop a bed of nacho chips. All for the asking price of $1! These join 12 other $1 menu options at Taco Bell restaurants. Well, that is as supplies for Nacho Fries last. Other items include the Beefy Fritos Burrito, Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla, Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Cheesy Roll Up, Cinnamon Twists, Cinnabon Delights 2 Pack, Caramel Apple Empanada, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Spicy Tostada, Beefy Mini Quesadilla, and Triple Layer Nachos.

Taco Bell

If you thought that was all that is in store for the $1 menu at Taco Bell, think again: The wizards behind the Nacho Fries are still testing other worthy dishes: A $1 Crispy Chicken Taco is currently being tested in select markets and we hope it passes with flying colors because it sounds like A+ material to us. Taco Bell's also revealed, "Taco Bell has also brought back the fan-favorite Beefy Crunch Burrito for just $1." But this item is limited to 30 restaurants across Chattanooga, Tennessee. And if its popularity soars there the nation could see the Beefy Crunch Burrito's release.

Now is the time to excuse yourself for lunch and head to your nearest Taco Bell. Can't you hear the call of the crunch?