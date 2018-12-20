There are some people out there who are great at preparing for the Christmas season. They get their gift shopping done early, they get everything wrapped in advance, and they organize a schedule to follow. When Christmas Eve and Christmas Day roll around, they don't have much to worry about except getting ready to go out or to host a gathering. But there are just as many people, if not more, who aren't quite so good at planning, and who leave a lot of things to the last minute. This includes grocery shopping, cleaning, and even picking out the perfect present for a loved one (or a few). These people might be relieved to hear that most of their favorite stores will be open on Christmas Eve, whether it's for gift shopping or grabbing some last minute items.

It's also good to know that most restaurants, chains included, are open on Christmas Eve as well. This means that if you don't want to make dinner or if you have no plans to go anywhere, you can take a break and have someone else make and serve your meal for you. In fact, as a former waitress, I can tell you that Christmas Eve is actually an extremely busy night for most restaurants - so you might want to make reservations if you plan on going out!

All in all, whether you need to shop or grab food, there are lots of options on Christmas Eve. Here are a bunch of places that are going to stay open:

Target

Christmas Eve falls on a Monday this year, and Target is generally open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays. The store is also known to offer extended hours on Christmas Eve for those of you who really waited until the very last minute.

Kohl's

If you need a gift or something to wear, Kohl's is expected to keep their regular hours for Christmas Eve, which are generally 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart

Walmart's Monday hours vary based on location, although they're usually 7 a.m. until 10 or 11 p.m. On Christmas Eve, however, the store usually closes a little earlier, around 8 p.m.

Best Buy

Best Buy's hours are typically 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays, and they generally keep those same hours for holidays, including Christmas Eve.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble doesn't mention Christmas Eve as an official holiday day on their website, so they may keep their normal hours of 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., although they have also been known to reduce those hours slightly on Christmas Eve.

Costco

On Christmas Eve, most Costco locations will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., meaning you have plenty of time to pick up last minute groceries!

Macy's

Macy's hours can vary depending on location, but they're usually open from 10 a.m. until 9:30 or 10 p.m. On Christmas Eve, they usually close around 6 p.m.

Walgreens

Walgreens that are usually open 24/7 will be open all day on Christmas Eve, while Walgreens locations with limited hours will be open 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Rite Aid

Although it varies, many Rite Aid locations are open 24/7, and if so, they will likely be open 24/7 on Christmas Eve as well.

CVS

Store hours vary for CVS depending on location, although many will still open for their regular hours.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback is always open for diners on Christmas Eve, and they usually keep their regular hours, although sometimes they may even extend them a bit.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is open on Christmas Eve if you want a different kind of dinner. On weekdays, they are usually open from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m., although hours may vary depending on location for the holiday.

Starbucks

Starbucks generally keep their regular hours on Christmas Eve, so go ahead and get your favorite coffee beverage to keep you wide awake and energized!

Cracker Barrel

If you have a craving for Cracker Barrel on Christmas Eve, make sure to go for breakfast or lunch - all stores will close by 2 p.m.

IHOP

Why make pancakes when you could buy them? IHOP will be open on Christmas Eve, although the hours will vary.

Smith & Wollensky

This upscale steakhouse is perfect for a holiday dinner, although you'll likely want to make a reservation first. Most locations will be open regular hours.

Boston Market

Boston Market is always open on Christmas Eve if you want to grab some takeout, and they usually have normal hours.

Ruby Tuesday

Hours may be reduced, but Applebee's will still be open on Christmas Eve!

Olive Garden

Most Olive Garden locations will be open on Christmas Eve in case you're craving Italian, although some may have reduced hours.

Waffle House

Good news for those who need their waffle fix: Waffle House restaurants are open 24/7 all year long.