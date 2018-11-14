If you're anything like me, then you're a last-minute mess when it comes to, well, all things. Holiday preparedness is no exception. You know I'm the girl who has to stop to buy a card on my way to the party, so you best believe I'm also the girl who has to make a frantic dash to the grocery store for almond milk two hours before Thanksgiving dinner so I can actually bake that vegan pumpkin pie I promised I'd show up with. It's a stressful lifestyle, but it's a lifestyle nonetheless — and knowing what's open on Thanksgiving 2018 is probably of interest to you if it's a lifestyle you share, too. You know, just in case you need to pick up a few last-second ingredients or side dishes and actually contribute to your family or Friendsgiving meal like a good, reliable guest.

Having to work on Thanksgiving sucks, so it's nice to try to avoid shopping on the holiday itself. But if you do find yourself in last-minute tizzy and need to hit the store — or if you simply plan on going to eat out at a restaurant instead of cooking at home — there are options for you, as a number of grocery stores and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day.

And FYI: For many of these places, only select locations will be open on Thanksgiving and the hours of operation will vary. Save yourself the stress and either check online or call ahead to be sure your local spot isn't closed before you make a trip out.

Starbucks

First thing's first: COFFEE. A procrastinator's best pal. Give yourself the energy to power through a day of family socializing by making it a quad shot, cause Starbucks will reportedly still be serving up caffeinated goodness at select locations on Thanksgiving day.

Big Lots

If you've got to cook some holiday dishes in bulk portions on Thanksgiving morning, consider Big Lots your guardian angel, as the big-box store is allegedly open on Thanksgiving day (although hours will vary).

Target

All you Target fiends can take a sigh of relief now (you know who you are), because the department store will reportedly be open at select locations on Thanksgiving. Rest assured that you'll find exactly what you need for your recipes, or anything else for that matter — everyone knows Target has everything.

Meijer

This major Midwestern supermarket chain will be open on Thanksgiving day as well, so zero stress if you realize six cans of pumpkin wasn't enough — Meijer's got ya covered.

Denny's

Who wants mashed potatoes when you can just order a ginormous tray of delicious hash browns in half the time and call it a day? Head on over to ol' faithful, Denny's, to grab food to-go or sit down for a meal, cause it's literally open 24/7, 365 days a year — Thanksgiving included.

Shopko

Shopko will reportedly be open in select locations on Thanksgiving day. Not only does this department store have a massive grocery section, it also has basically anything else you could ever need on Thanksgiving day — including cookware, dishware, and more. Heck, you could even buy a new Thanksgiving table.

Boston Market

If it's Thanksgiving day and you still haven't figured out what the heck you're bringing, it might be time to throw in towel on home cooking. Select Boston Market locations will reportedly be open Thanksgiving day, so make life easy and grab a few sides of steamed vegetables or some yummy cinnamon apples to-go and make life so much easier.

Dollar General

If you're last-minute and looking for deals, Dollar General will reportedly be open on Thanksgiving in select locations — so you can pick up any missing recipe ingredients on the cheap, or buy a ton of last-second autumn-themed decorations without breaking the bank. No one will know you waited until Thanksgiving day to get your act together.

Applebee's

If you're over the home cookin' scene, apparently Applebee's will be open in select locations on Thanksgiving day, so if you're a fan you can ditch the kitchen and do the restaurant thing instead.

Kmart

Whether you need to pick up groceries or just some last-minute supplies like napkins and seasonally-decorated paper plates, Kmart will reportedly open in select locations on Thanksgiving day, so you get your last-second shopping on.

Ruby Tuesday

Here's another option for those of you who are looking to actually change out of your pajamas and eat Thanksgiving dinner in public. Chain restaurant Ruby Tuesday will reportedly be open in select locations on Thanksgiving day. Known for their epic salad bar, this is a good eating-out option that can also accommodate the vegans and vegetarians in the family.

Bahama Breeze

Maybe you've had enough of Thanksgiving and you just need to dip on out of the holiday madness to enjoy a nice, cold, handcrafted tropical cocktail or two. You know, to take the edge off and help you pretend that you're relaxing on a sunny beach? Chain restaurant Bahama Breeze will reportedly be open in select locations, so you can make your tropical dreams come true.