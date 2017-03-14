After a few seasons in Bachelor Nation, Robby Hayes is now on a different reality show. After he began dating Siesta Key star Juliette Porter in the summer of 2019, Robby joined her on the currently airing third season of the MTV series. But, like Robby's previous Bachelor relationships, things didn't work out between them.

Robby has never had great luck finding love on reality TV. He was the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season and then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice. He began seeing Amanda Stanton after BiP Season 4, but cheating rumors plagued their relationship, and they ultimately parted ways. (Amanda tweeted a photo of Robby seemingly getting cozy with another woman, but Robby denied that he'd ever cheated during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 reunion.).

"That's false. [There] were pictures of me close to a girl but I was not by any means unfaithful," Robby said. Amanda then responded, "The picture did look like y'all were making out. … If you're saying you didn't, I believe you. You were there, not me. But it did look like it."

After that breakup, Robby went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, but the cheating allegations followed him, and none of the women on the show were interested in pursuing a relationship with him. He then dated Juliette in 2019, but only for about a month. "They lived different lifestyles and are both always traveling and in different places," a source claimed to E! News.

Almost a year later, Robby, Juliette, and Siesta Key fans got to relive their whirlwind romance on Siesta Key Season 3. Although he and Juliette aren't together anymore, perhaps Robby will stick around on Siesta Key for future seasons. He just may want to try looking for love offscreen.