Whether you can't stomach scary stuff or are the first in line for every gory new release, you can probably think of a scene or two that made a lasting impression on you. Maybe you evaded your parents and saw a horror movie you were way too young to really process. Maybe you were an adult and the moment in question hit too close to home. What we're afraid of reveals so much about us as people — so in that spirit, Bustle asked the stars and filmmakers behind some of the scariest flicks today to reveal the scenes from horror movies — old and new — that still haunt them. What we learned reveals a lot about the people who are responsible for scaring, thrilling, and delighting us today.

An interesting thing we noticed as we were reporting out this piece: Every person we posed this question to was able to provide an immediate answer. Because that's how these things work — you never really forget when something chills you to the bone, no matter how old you were when you first saw it. In the case of Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster, his pick is reflected in his own filmmaking. In their roles as horror heroines, Ready or Not star Samara Weaving and Midsommar's Florence Pugh are facing their childhood fears. Jacob's Ladder star Michael Ealy looks at his moment as a masterclass in acting.

As fall horror movies and thrillers hit theaters, we'll update this article with new responses. To stay tuned to see if the creepy scene you're thinking about right now matches with your favorite star's.

Aubrey Plaza — Karen In 'Child's Play' Movieclips on YouTube "I would say that image of that girl in, like, the dirt hole, or is she in a well? In Silence of the Lambs? That image of that woman in the hole will haunt me for the rest of my life. I don’t remember if she’s in a well or in a hole, [but] either way he was throwing lotion down at her, and I’ll never forget that."

Ari Aster — Writer/Director Of 'Midsommar' ScreamFactoryTV on YouTube "The scene in Carrie where Piper Laurie is kind of preparing to kill her daughter, and there are candles all over the house. That image really traumatized me as a kid. It really bothered me on a very deep level for a long, long time."

Florence Pugh — Dani In 'Midsommar' Monique Norton on YouTube "Honestly, and I know this is going to sound so pathetic, but you know Coraline, the kids’s film? When she’s like, 'I'm gonna sew buttons into your eyes,' and she has the box of buttons, I’m like, 'Oh my god.' It’s terrifying. I had to put chairs in front of the little door in my room. And I was a good 12, 13 years old. And even now as an adult, when I watch, I’m like, 'Ahhh.'"

Kaya Scodelario — Haley In 'Crawl' ryy79 on YouTube "I watched The Exorcist when I was way too young. I was 8 years old and having a sleepover, and it came on the TV, and we all sat there watching it thinking it was going to be funny, not realizing what it was. And that was genuinely traumatizing for me and my friends. It's been years, but we haven't been able to watch it since."

Michael Ealy — Jacob In 'Jacob's Ladder' Movieclips on YouTube "I would have to say Get Out ... that moment when [Georgina] looks him dead in his eyes and says, 'no' 30 times. That was so chilling to me. How she did not get nominated for that one scene, I do not understand. That is some of the most beautiful work I’ve seen in the last five years... It sticks with me. It really does. It was haunting. And as the movie unfolds, and you realize why it is that way? Oh my god. Oh my god. That was a classic example of the actor being ahead of the audience. It’s the kind of thing where you go back a second time, and you know why [it happens], and it becomes even more epic."