It's been three years since they got engaged on The Bachelorette, but JoJo and Jordan are finally getting married, and it's happening pretty soon. On Tuesday, JoJo revealed to People that her and Jordan will walk down the aisle in spring or summer of next year. "We want an outdoor wedding in California, either Malibu, Napa, or Santa Barbara," she told the outlet. "We're going to tour and lock in a venue sooner rather than later."

Though fans have been waiting patiently for the couple to tie the knot, they understandably wanted to take their time. "That first year wasn't that easy. So, I don't feel like we really got to enjoy that first year together," JoJo told E!. "I think the reason why our engagement is long is because we're enjoying this, like, really great place that we're in and loving life together and we're busy. It's coming. When the moment is right, it's going to happen."

Getting engaged after a spending a handful of weeks together on national television is a big leap of faith, so it makes sense that JoJo and Jordan want to spend a while getting to know each other and making sure they mesh as a couple before saying "I do." Their long engagement has even become a bit of an inside joke for the couple. "When Bachelor fans think we will actually get married," Jordan captioned an Instagram photo with an "old person" filter.

Ultimately, though, JoJo told People they wouldn't change a thing. "Without having those years to go through different seasons of life together and learning how to navigate through the good and the bad, I wouldn't feel as confident," she said. "It was important for us to know that this was what we wanted for the rest of our lives. I'm happy we waited. But now we're good to go!"

As for other wedding details, JoJo told TV Guide that, while Bachelorette host Chris Harrison will be invited to the wedding, he probably won't officiate. "I love Chris Harrison, but Jordan has a really great relationship with his pastor back in Nashville, so that's something that we'll probably look into," JoJo said. She added that fellow Bachelor Nation member Becca Tilley will be in her wedding party, though.

JoJo and Jordan also posted a YouTube video in February 2019 detailing more of their wedding ideas, including that they don't want red roses (they saw too many of those on The Bachelorette), but do want a lot of greenery. They also want a small wedding party, a short ceremony, and a big, fun reception afterward. JoJo wants a second dress for the reception, and they want dinner to be a sit-down meal possibly complemented by mini Chipotle burritos and an ice cream sandwich bar. They also both agreed that they want a relaxing honeymoon the day after the wedding. Sounds like they have it almost all figured out.

Engaged with JoJo & Jordan on YouTube

One of the ways they figured out they were ready to set a date was thanks to their new show Cash Pad. The new CNBC home renovation series was stressful, but Jordan and JoJo told EXTRA that it also proved how strong their relationship was.

"We went through eight properties in three months and we didn't kill each other," JoJo said. "And after that I'm like, 'Now it's time to set a date!'... We can get through anything."

Fans likely feel the same way. They've waited this long to see the couple walk down the aisle, so waiting another year will be a breeze.