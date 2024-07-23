Jenn & Spencer’s Bachelorette Date Reveals A Clue About Their Future

Several bold personalities have wooed Jenn Tran on her Bachelorette season so far, but there’s something to be said about the quieter connections she’s forming along the way, too. One of them is Spencer Conley, the 30-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur (an iconic occupation) from Dallas, Texas.

On Night 1, Spencer provided a calming voice of reassurance. “I can tell you that you have a lot of men that are very grateful that it’s you here. You’re doing great,” he said, with Jenn welcoming the “verbal affirmation.” Considering Jenn’s concerns about feeling “worthy” of all the men’s time and attention, and all the buzz about who turned down the Bachelorette role, it was sweet to see someone bolster her confidence.

Jenn also described Spencer as someone with “golden retriever energy,” which is certainly a positive term in the dating world. So, are Jenn and Spencer together after The Bachelorette? Here are all the clues about their relationship so far. Spoilers ahead!

It’s The Little Things

Jenn and Spencer went on a classic Bachelorette helicopter date during Week 3, enjoying breathtaking views of Australia’s 12 Apostles. But despite the majestic views, Jenn was more focused on the little details of the day — the way Spencer held doors, poured her champagne, and helped with her seatbelt. (As Taylor Swift once said, “In a world of boys, he’s a gentleman.”)

Disney/John Fleenor

“You really made me feel cared for today, and that’s not something I feel a lot in a lot of my relationships,” Jenn told Spencer at dinner.

Spencer resonated with that, revealing that he’d previously been engaged but found out his fiancée had cheated on him. He learned more about himself through the experience and assured Jenn he was ready to be engaged again.

“Spencer and I have had similar experiences in the fact that we’ve been with the wrong people,” Jenn said in a confessional. “And maybe because of that, he and I were able to be so comfortable with each other. And that’s the type of feeling that I want in my forever person.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

While that's a good sign, there’s also a compelling reason why Jenn and Spencer may not work out.

The Odds Are Against Them

Over on Instagram, @bachelordata crunched the numbers to see, statistically, how far helicopter dates make it on The Bachelorette, and the findings don’t bode well for Spencer.

A helicopter date before Week 7 “might be one of the worst dates to get,” the data analyst pointed out, sharing a breakdown that demonstrates how early recipients of this date don’t often go the distance.

Spoilers Say...

While Reality Steve didn’t share exactly when Spencer leaves Jenn’s season, he reports that the exit will happen in the week or two before Hometowns. So he’ll reportedly stick around for a bit, but alas, it looks like he won’t be a long-term prospect for the Season 21 lead.