It wouldn’t be The Bachelorette without a bit of drama. The suitors are all competing for one final rose, and with that many egos in one room, things are bound to get dicey. But Jenn Tran’s season is only two weeks in, and there’s already a lot unfolding.

The primary conflict started when Devin Strader pulled Jenn aside for some solo time on a group date in Melbourne, Australia. Several of his fellow suitors then roasted Devin during a comedy show, and the tension continued throughout the second episode, which aired July 15.

Many fans reacted to the episode in live time, sometimes with contrasting viewpoints.

Revenge: Best Served Cold

One of the episode’s most shocking moments came when Devin crashed Jenn and Aaron’s private moment with a dessert cart. (This was payback of sorts, after Aaron had doubted Devin’s intentions, called him the wrong name, and described him as a “boy.”)

“Not the demented ice cream truck music while Devin is intruding on Aaron’s time,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another compared the pair’s escalating drama to Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season: “these men already hate each other i love it.”

Fans Are Divided

Some viewers have already had enough of Devin and his antics, while others placed equal blame on those who sparred with him. “Aaron and Devin can both go,” one fan wrote. “Stop ruining the vibes.”

Later on, Thomas Nguyen got involved in the drama as well, confronting Devin and leaving Jenn by herself in the process. “I have to *side* with Devin here, Thomas is embarrassing himself so bad,” one user said. Another pointed out, “you’re wasting time by talking with him instead of jenn!!”

Jenn Showed Her True Feelings

Whether or not you’re a fan of Devin, the episode made one thing clear: Jenn is.

She frequently defended him from the mounting drama, suggesting he was an “easy target” during the roast and telling him it was “so refreshing” that he was completely himself. When Devin and Thomas were fighting, Jenn listened in and seemed to appreciate Devin’s statement that Thomas was “objectifying” Jenn.

Jenn also didn’t love hearing Thomas’ claims about Devin (“I mean, did he specifically say ‘I’m not going to pull her first?’” she asked). One fan described the moment as Jenn seeking a “loophole” in his argument, adding, “It basically means Jenn likes Devin.”

Another viewer speculated why Jenn might be entertaining Devin’s energy: “you can already see why Devin & Jenn match well. Jenn did the same thing by stealing a kiss with Joey on his season and now Devin’s stealing Jenn away,” they explained.

Granted, Jenn didn’t butt heads on-camera with her fellow suitors in pursuit of Joey — but she certainly seems to vibe with Devin’s bold, goal-oriented mindset.