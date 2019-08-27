Chris and Krystal may be tying the knot on Tuesday night's Bachelor In Paradise episode, but some of their guests will be headed down the aisle soon, too. Unfortunately, we may not know when Raven and Adam get married until after it happens. Though the two are happy to share their love for one another in public, they're keeping any specific wedding plans to themselves for now. And don't expect to see them following the BiP tradition of getting married on TV, either.

Almost two years after meeting on BiP Season 4, Adam proposed to Raven on May 31. In an interview with E! News, he described how he set it all up. "We started out the day Friday having a photo shoot for her online boutique in Dallas ... She thought it was a normal shoot day," Adam explained. "She did a few practice runs and then the videographer slipped me the ring and I got down on one knee. I blacked out, but I got everything out that I wanted. I legitimately broke down and cried. It took me 30 seconds to pull it together."

Adam went on to tell E! News that "the ring is not Neil Lane or Bachelor related. We are pretty sure that we are the only couple from the franchise who got together and did the engagement on our own."

Even though Raven and Adam met in a very public way, their proposal suggests the two are actually pretty independent, and likely plan on being private about their wedding as well. During a taping of Rose Buds: The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, Adam said that "we personally have been offered lots and lots of money to have a wedding televised and aired… [but] we don't want to do it. I feel like we are going to do things very organic."

It's understandable that the couple wants to have an intimate ceremony with their loved ones outside of the spotlight. Meeting your significant other on a TV show is as unusual as it gets, but that doesn't mean the rest of the relationship needs to be public spectacle. On the same podcast episode, Adam expressed that he and Raven are both happy fans have been so invested in their relationship, but that they want to be able to share their big day on their own terms, which likely means they won't be revealing the set date until after the fact.

Right now, the couple is just taking their time planning it all out. Raven recently told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast Off The Vine that the two are going to interfaith counseling — Raven is Christian and Adam is Jewish — to figure out what the ceremony and raising a family would look like, which shows how seriously they're taking their future together. Without any details about the wedding, fans will just have to be content with knowing the couple is happy, that they're taking the right steps towards making this a long, lasting relationship, and that they'll share the news when they're ready.