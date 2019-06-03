News broke on Sunday, June 2, that Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk got engaged Friday, and fans of the two and of Bachelor Nation as a whole, have been super happy and supportive of the couple. This includes their former reality television co-stars. In fact, the Bachelor alums' reactions to Raven and Adam's engagement showed that they were just as excited as the fans.

Even though there's a lot of talk about the Bachelor franchise being fake, a lot of couples have been born on — or because of — The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, and Raven and Adam are proof that true love can, indeed, be found on reality television. The couple have been dating for two years and met on Bachelor in Paradise. Raven made her Bachelor Nation debut on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, while Adam was contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.

Raven announced her engagement with an Instagram post,featuring gorgeous engagement shots by Courtney Matthews, and shared some romantic lyrics from country singer Shania Twain. "I’m keeping you forever and for always/We will be together all of our days/Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face...💞Always 💞" she wrote.

The comments from Bach alum is heartwarming, so here's a rundown of just a few of them to make your Monday slightly sweeter.

Colton Underwood

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"You could tell those two love each other and have an appreciation for each other," the most recent Bachelor said while talking with Entertainment Tonight at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards. He would definitely know, since he was on Bachelor in Paradise the season after the couple and of course knows love when he sees it, considering all he went through last season.

Chris Harrison

Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison shared his congrats to the two fan favorites by commenting on Raven's Instagram post.

Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley Iaconetti shared her congrats as well. She's also engaged to a Bach alum, Jared Haibon. In fact, they got engaged on Bachelor In Paradise.

Wells Adam

One of the more charming and funnier Bachelor alums, Wells Adams, expressed his happiness for the two, writing "Congrats Ravsies!" on Raven's Instagram post. He actually got connected to current girlfriend Sarah Hyland thanks to his time on the show. True love exists, people!

JoJo Fletcher

Another favorite Bachelorette, Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher shared she was super happy for the two in the Instagram comments.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"Adam did good on that ring," Arie Luyendyk Jr. commented on Raven's Instagram, clapping all the way. Even though his season ended in controversy, he found happiness on the show with Lauren Burnham and they just welcomed a baby girl.

Tia Booth

Another Bachelor in Paradise alum, Tia Booth knows how it all the ups and downs of the franchise first hand, so her congrats and love for the couple is definitely super full right now.

Ben Higgins

First appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, then doing a bit on Paradise and getting a whole Bachelor season of his own, Ben Higgins is one of the most well-seasoned alums. His congrats surely means a lot.

Jason Tartick

Tartick appeared on last year's season of The Bachelorette, and he was quick to congratulate the couple on Instagram, and he seems even more eager to celebrate with the couple.

Tay Mocha

Tay Mocha was on the same season of Bachelor in Paradise as Raven and Adam, so again, she got a front row seat to their love story unfolding. No wonder she wanted to leave a comment on their engagement announcement!

It looks like all of Bachelor Nation is thrilled for Raven and Adam, and no doubt the happy couple are receiving their fair share of congratulatory final roses.